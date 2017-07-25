Xidias’ City View Pharmacy Joins AHF Pharmacy

NEW YORK AHF Pharmacy, a non-profit pharmacy owned and operated by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), announced on July 24 that it has acquired City View Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy based in Astoria. Harry Xidias, an owner of City View Pharmacy, will continue on as Supervising Pharmacist and City View Pharmacy’s current employees will become AHF Pharmacy staff.

Established in 2006 by Harry Xidias, RPh and his business partner and wife Angie Xidias, City View Pharmacy, 23-07 Astoria Boulevard, will keep its name and current six-day operating schedule. Harry and his staff of pharmacists bring over 40 combined years expertise in the specialty pharmacy field to patients throughout the five boroughs of New York City through City View’s free delivery service.

“Harry and Angie Xidias and AHF are extremely happy to announce that City View Pharmacy is joining the AHF Pharmacy family,” said AHF Chief Pharmacy Officer Scott Carruthers. “Harry will remain as the pharmacy’s manager to ensure that the same great services City View Pharmacy has provided for the past 11 years will continue. AHF looks forward to working with City View to empower the pharmacy to expand its services in the New York region and benefit even more patients in the years to come.”

Harry Xidias, said, “It has always been City View Pharmacy’s mission to provide highest quality, compassionate care to our patients and find ways to give back to the community. This new partnership with AHF is exciting for us because our missions are so closely aligned. Expanding our services through AHF will be a new way to give back and a win-win for all those we serve.”

AHF Pharmacy is a full-service facility staffed with pharmacists who specialize in HIV/AIDS treatment (as well as general pharmacy services) that provide clients with access to the additional specialists, medications and services they need to be as healthy as possible. Revenues generated from AHF Pharmacy help contribute to caring for AHF patients around the world and 96 cents of every dollar earned at the pharmacy supports AHF’s global and national HIV/AIDS services, including treatment, testing, and advocacy.

With the addition of City View, AHF will now have 4 pharmacies in the New York area and 43 in the United States. AHF Pharmacy also offers nationwide medication delivery.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 765,000 individuals in 38 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. More information about AHF is available online at: www.aidshealth.org, on Facebook and Twitter: @aidshealthcare.