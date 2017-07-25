Super Greece Beats Montenegro, Qualifies for World Champ Semis

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Greece laid down its claim for World Championship gold with a crushing victory over Olympic silver medallist Montenegro.

Greece punctured the Montenegrin goal and virtually settled the result by halftime. The rest was pure strength and showmanship. Montenegro could not get a look in for some time. In fact, it took until 4:18 in the second quarter before Sasa Misic steered an extra-man pass into goal, , FINA reports.

By that time Greece already had four in the bag. Greece shot out to 6-1 before Radovic blasted one in to send Greece into the second half with a four-goal margin. Greece was composed, full of energy and made sure of shots. There were six different scorers with the best probably coming from Angelos Vlachopoulos, launching a rocket from about 12m. Captain Ioannis Fountoulis brought up the sixth and then the seventh to start the third quarter.

Alexandros Gounas almost faked a shot for 8-2. Montenegro was in self-destruct mode while Greece was rampant. Konstantinos Mourikis (GRE) and Bojan Banicevic (MNE) were sent from the match with red cards after the Gounas goal. Then Uros Cuckovic (MNE) gained his third major on penalty, gifting a goal to Fountoulis — his third and, more importantly, 9-2. Both teams used their timeouts and neither team connected with a goal. With 14 seconds left, Fountoulis grabbed a fourth and 18th for the tournament.

Just when we were about to slip out for a drink in the last break, Drasko Brguljan decided a shot was better than a swim so skipped the ball an incredible 20m into goal, stunning Konstantinos Flegkas and changing the score to 10-3. Montenegro narrowed it to 10-5 and traded goals until Darko Brguljan’s penalty goal at 1:24, proving a distance too far to cross, resigning itself to the play-offs for 5-8. It was a spectacular statement by Greece and one wonders just how far Greece can go.