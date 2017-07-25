Schaeuble Says Long-Running Greek Drama Running Down

After more than seven years of bailouts, austerity, protests, riots and devastation of Greece’s economy and society, the curtain may finally be coming down on the melodrama, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

Germany put up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($380.3 billion) in three bailouts – and which demanded, and got, big Greek pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings in return – with Schaeuble and Chancellor Angela Merkel leading the charge.

He said the Greek crisis in the summer of 2015, when then-combative Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras lost a showdown with the country’s international creditors and sought and accepted a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($100.33 billion), and imposed capital controls, was the most dramatic of the last four years of his tenure.

That came in an interview with the German newspaper Bild, a frequent outlet for his battles with successive Greek governments he got o bend to his will, including Tsipras’ coalition with the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks.

Schaeuble famously tangled with former Greek finance chief Yanis Varoufakis in the first half of 2015 before he and the country’s international creditors pushed Tsipras, who surrendered to them, to get rid of the combative anti-austerity minister.

Asked about the most “dramatic moment” over the past four years, he replied:

“Perhaps the dispute over the program for Greece in the Summer of 2015, when the country had to close its banks. On the day we had to make a final decision, I talked to the Chancellor over the phone a dozen times…”

Asked if he actually favored Greece’s leaving the Eurozone, as many stories speculated at the time, he said: “Almost all European finance ministers agreed that a path outside the Eurozone would be better for Greece. I was in agreement with Mr. (Sigmar) Gabriel, too, before I left for Brussels,” referring to the Vice-Chancellor.

“He (Gabriel) said, of course, that Schäueble is right internally. Only later on, he demonstrated the opposite externally. In the end, Ms. Merkel had to weigh the pros and cons. She had to prioritize the overall responsibility for Europe. In retrospect, one can live well with the result. Greece has implemented many reforms and is on a good path,” added Schaeuble.

Tsipras, who agreed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families to get the release of 8.5 billion euros ($9.92 billion) in more monies from the third bailout after trying to back away from more brutal measures he agreed to two years earlier, said he’s brought Greece to the cusp of a recovery after backing away from confronting the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund.