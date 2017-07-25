Battle Rages, Top Judge Wants SYRIZA to Back Off Criticism of Judiciary

ATHENS – In an apparent strategy of confrontation to boost its credibility with hard-core supporters, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is stepping up its attacks on the Greek judicial system which it says won’t back its leftist policies.

It has gotten so intense that the head of the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, called for verbal assaults from the government to cease after some ministers assailed the courts and decisions, including rejecting release of a woman charged with terrorism, which set off a night of fury by anarchists, a nucleus of the party.

“I call on all involved parties to show the necessary self-restraint before the particularly serious institutional crisis that has been caused by these attacks becomes uncontrollable, which would have incalculable consequences for social peace and cohesion,” said Sakellariou.

He said he was speaking both for the court and as the country’s most senior high-ranking judge and that he deliberately chose to speak out on the 43rd anniversary of the restoration of democracy following the military dictatorship from 1967-74.

The Union of Judges and Prosecutors said the withering criticisms from SYRIZA made Greece look like Turkey and Poland, where the government tries to control the courts.

But government Dimitris Tzanakopoulos accused the union of acting like New Democracy’s press office, referring to SYRIZA’s major rival, which has taken big leads in surveys after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises.

Sakellariou said that judges had received “unjustified” and “insulting” criticism. He also called on judges to be more reserved in their reaction to such attacks. “Justice responds to extreme behavior only by its servants executing their duties to the fullest,” he said.

In his statement marking the day the junta fell, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the SYRIZA onslaught is the first time since 1974 that Greece’s institutions were being threatened by a government.

“The separation of powers, which is the cornerstone of the rule of law, is being directly breached by a government that is trying to manipulate and control the justice system. A government that considers the justice system to be an institutional obstacle to its plans,” he said.

Earlier, Alternate Justice Minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos said the judiciary opposes the government and is at odds with any of its policies.

In an interview with Efimerida ton Syntakton, Papangelopoulos said since SYRIZA came to power in January 2015, there has not been “even one announcement by a judicial union that does not oppose, directly or indirectly, the democratically elected government and which does not have an intensely unionist or, even worse, sectional character.”

He also said political rivals are trying to undermine the government, which includes as a partner the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks which joined SYRIZA in reneging on promises to reverse crushing conditions put on workers, pensioners and the poor.

“It is the first time that the judiciary is not absolutely controlled by them,” Papangelopoulos without explaining why if that’s the case he believes judges are prejudiced against SYRIZA.

That shot came just a few days after both he and Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis accused judges of turning a blind eye to corruption and state officials stealing hundreds of millions of euros from defense contracts under previous governments.

The union representing the country’s judges earlier condemned “improper, slanderous and inappropriate expressions” by government officials about the Greek judiciary.