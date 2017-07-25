Shipping Magnate, Olympiacos Owner Marinakis Buys DOL Media Group

ATHENS – One of Greece’s most prominent, and provocative, businessmen, Vangelis Marinakis, was confirmed on July 24 as the highest bidder to acquire the troubled major media group DOL, which includes the newspapers Ta Nea and Vima, a popular news portal, magazaines and VIMA FM radio station.

The bid of 22.9 million euros ($26.7 million) gives Marinakis, who’s facing a range of charges over a soccer scandal and is owner of the Olympiacos soccer team, with a grip on big media in Greece, outlets businesses seek to control to promote their interests and political agendas.

The approval came from a Greek first-instance court, the Athens News Agency and Chinese news agency Xinhua reported in stories about the major acquisition of the debt-ridden DOL group.

The presiding judge ratified the sale to Marinakis and granted a request by DOL staff that the auction procedure be accepted as valid after objections from Dimera, a firm representing the interests of businessman Ivan Savvidis, which questioned the validity of the auction procedure and who is a close ally of Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

The completion of the transfer of ownership was also supported by trade unions representing DOL staff, on the grounds that failure to recognize Marinakis as highest bidder would lead the company to bankruptcy, the reports said.

The deal includes also the 22 percent stake DOL Group has in private MEGA TV, which is also in financial trouble teetering on the brink of bankruptcy since last year.

Since the spring of 2016, more than 1,000 employees at DOL and MEGA struggled to keep the media alive without being paid.

A few months ago, Greek banks placed DOL under special management regime until a new owner could be determined.

Big drops in ad revenues and sales due to the country’s seven-year-long economic crisis has cut into media as SYRIZA’s plan to have only four private stations be licensed was overturned by Greek courts.

Marinakis also owns the Nottingham Forest soccer team in England’s second-tier league, which is not one of the premier clubs in the country.

Marinakis has been accused of being involved in and directing a criminal organization, aiding and abetting blackmailing, aiding and abetting extortion, and aiding and abetting bribery and fraud and linked to match-fixing scandals but, common in Greece for the rich and connected, has avoided prosecution so far.