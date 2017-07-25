Woman from China Killed in Boating Accident on Cyprus

NICOSIA (AP) — Cyprus police say a woman originally from China has been killed in a speedboat accident in a remote corner of the east Mediterranean island.

A Greek Cypriot man was driving the boat when the accident occurred late Monday afternoon off the coast of the Akamas nature reserve on the island’s northwestern tip.

The state-run Cyprus News Agency said the boat driver suffered a spinal cord injury. It identified the dead woman as a 32-year-old who lived on Cyprus.

A police official said a group of four Chinese tourists that included another woman, a man and two children also was in the speedboat at the time of the accident. They sustained minor injuries.

The official requested anonymity because he was not authorized to release details of the accident.

MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press