Tsipras Says Naïve “Big Mistakes,” Bad Choices Hobbled SYRIZA’s Start

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – who earlier said he was “delusional” to think he could take on banks and the country’s international creditors – has further admitted to making “big mistakes” when he took over power in January, 2015.

“When I came into this office, I had no experience, or sense, of how big the day-to-day difficulties would be,” Tsipras said. “I think, now, I have a very different picture from the one I had initially,” he told the British newspaper The Guardian.

Tsipras said he erred in choices he made for key appointments, an apparent reference to former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, whom he ousted after the lenders said they couldn’t work with the pugnacious economist.

Varoufakis, who left at the end of the summer of 2015 when he objected to Tsipras reneging on anti-austerity promises and a referendum the Premier called seeking Greeks support in defying more tough measures.

That led to Tsipras seeking and accepting a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($100.33 billion), and set off a special election in September when he repeated a big win over his major rival, the New Democracy Conservatives.

It was a tumultuous period which also saw his former energy minister and Parliament President leave after criticizing him for betraying party principles, to set up their own pro-drachma, anti-austerity parties that have failed to register in surveys.

In a new book, Adults in the Room, which continued his non-stop sniping at Tsipras, Varoufakis claimed he briefed the Premier even before the first elections in 2015 about an alternate plan to set up a parallel currency to take Greece out of the Eurozone and walk away from 326 billion euros ($380.3 billion) in three international bailouts.

Tsipras dismissed the charge as being without merit and said the plan was inconclusive, although Varoufakis said he presented it in detail.

“Yanis is trying to write history in a different way,” said Tsipras. “When we got to the point of reading what he presented as his plan B it was so vague, it wasn’t worth the trouble of even talking about. It was simply weak and ineffective.”

Varoufakis quickly snapped back that Tsipras was a “deep incoherence,” and contradictions.

“Either I was the right choice to spearhead the ‘collision’ with the troika of Greece’s lenders because my plans were convincing, or my plans were not convincing and, thus, I was the wrong choice as his first finance minister,” he wrote in a letter to The Guardian.

“The evaluation of this period has to be conducted with political criteria, not myth-making or gossip,” said government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, who accused Varoufakis of trying to advertise his recent book via the “systemic media” he once attacked.

BAILOUT BLUES

Tsipras, who agreed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families to get the release of 8.5 billion euros ($9.92 billion) in more monies from the third bailout after trying to back away from more brutal measures he agreed to two years earlier, said he’s brought Greece to the cusp of a recovery after backing away from confronting the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund.

“We can now say with certainty that the economy is on the up… slowly, slowly, what nobody believed could happen, will happen,” he said. “We will extract the country from the crisis… and in the end that will be judged.”

“The big breakthrough,” he said, will come in August 2018. “After eight years, we’ll emerge from the program and international oversight,” he said, referring to Greece’s third bailout.

“In the negative climate that prevails today, it is something the average Greek still doesn’t quite believe,” he said. Most no longer believe in him, however, with surveys showing only about 10 percent of Greeks still back him.

New Democracy called for judicial and parliamentary investigations into the claims made by Varoufakis, as well as by former energy minister Panayiotis Lafazanis who claimed he had secured an advance payment from Russia for a gas pipeline to be used to help fund Greece if it left the euro.

“Varoufakis and Lafazanis described with clarity the SYRIZA leadership’s plans to take Greece out of the Eurozone,” said New Democracy. “If these plans were seen through to the end, the country would have found itself in a dramatic situation like Venezuela, with unforeseeable social consequences.”