Analysis: Archbishopric Games Against the Greek-American Community

If anything was accomplished by the special conclave of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, which was convened on July 20 at the Archdiocese of New York, presided by His Eminence Archbishop DemetriosGeron of America, it was to further entangle the situation against the Greek-American community.

Instead of the archbishop and the Synod members obeying the suggestion of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and to listening to the voice of His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to enhance the List of candidates for elevation to the rank of Episcopacy, thus putting an end to the crisis, they decided instead to show their “fist.”

They will request to travel to Constantinople to see the patriarch, hoping to convince him to reverse his decision of the cancelation of the election of Bishop Sevastianos to Metropolis of Chicago. They invoke the veiled reason of finding “a loving and peaceful solution” for the interest of the Church in America. Essentially, though, it has to do with Archbishop Demetrios’ pursuit of satisfaction.

The patriarch’s unprecedented refusal to ratify the Eparchial Synod’s triprosopon (three-person ballot) was a direct smack to the archbishop and to the Synod, except for Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco, who refused to participate in the July 6 vote, arguing that the List was incomplete.

It is clear that even after a big delay, after the triprosopon selected Bishop Sevastianos almost unanimously, Patriarch Bartholomew found the selection inadequate and halted the process.

But is it only Sevastianos who is “scant”? Certainly not. A quick look at the existing hierarchs within the Archdiocese reveals the magnitude of inadequacy of the majority of them. This is nothing new.

Not that the patriarch’s choices at the Phanar are all stellar. But at least conditions and necessities there are different, and the patriarch does choose some well-qualified, well-educated people of substance and good stature. But here in the United States, unfortunately, we have become accustomed to subpar selections from the time of Archbishop Iakovos.

Though long overdue, the patriarch’s role in the Chicago Metropolis election seems to indicate his concern about ecclesiastical life in America. Nonetheless, Bartholomew woke up in time to realize that Demetrios almost managed to push Sevastianos, his personal choice candidate, into the role of metropolitan.

Perhaps Demetrios sincerely believed Sevastianos was the best among the existing candidates. But Bartholomew thought differently, and reacted, using the incompleteness of the List of candidates as an excuse.

Yet many among the community’s clergy and laity wonder where the patriarch’s concern was when six Greek day schools closed in the very heart of Greek America, New York. And particularly when Demetrios declined to comment to this newspaper because he didn’t have “all the data.”

How much concern did the patriarch show when metropolitans destroyed prominent parishes, closing their churches even of the great Feast day of the Dormition of the Mother of God? Or when they destroyed parishes by removing their councils because they dared to tell to their priest to complete one year of service in their parish before they give him a salary increase of $12,000, which he demanded in blackmailing manner?

Or when Demetrios along with his fellow hierarchs led the Archdiocese to bankruptcy, despite the metropolitans claiming they didn’t know about it because the archbishop never informs them about the finances? How much concern on the patriarch’s part was there then?

And how much concern did Bartholomew show – Greek-America’s clergy and laity wonder – regarding the problems facing the Holy Cross Theological School?

Of course, we know the Patriarchate’s response: namely, that they respect the esoteric affairs of the Archdiocese and so they do not get involved. But only the gullible would be convinced of that. After all, Bartholomew’s intervention in the Chicago election tells a different story.

Now, Bartholomew has an opportunity to see the Archdiocese and the Greek-American community from a new perspective. He can see the inadequacies, insufficiencies, and incompetence clearly. And he is, after all, the head – essentially the archbishop per se, as he is commemorated during the Holy Eucharist.

On the other hand, Bartholomew does not seem to have anticipated Demetrios’ direct disobedience; an attempt of annulment of the Patriarchal decision in the Chicago matter.

It is important to remind that Bartholomew chose Demetrios as archbishop in 1996 because the patriarch found himself in a dead end if not dire situation after the three-year turbulent reign of Archbishop Spyridon. Thus, the nightmarish lack of candidates led the Patriarchate to select Demetrios. In other words, it was a selection of necessity.

Other than during the early stages of his 18-year tenure, when he pacified turbulent situations, Demetrios has made a “nothing” impact overall. Unfortunately, Bartholomew did not intervene, although he saw a withering that became increasingly threatening for the Archdiocese’s well-being, as the apathy was leading to its slow but steady death.

And, so, here we are. Demetrios created a crisis, now using poor Sevastianos as an excuse and, not due to the community’s interests but to Demetrios’ own, he wants to travel to the Phanarto convince the patriarch to respect the Eparchial Synod’s decision in the election.

Even as it is understandable that Demetrios would want to install his own man in Chicago, is it worth to put the community through all of this? Because in the end, the community pays all of the costs.

Also, many wonder why Demetrios believes he can play games like these – i.e., going against the Patriarch’s decision. Is it that he has a string of successes to leverage, such as the Passias phenomenon? The plundering of St. Spyridon in New York?The felonious closing of six Day Schools?The hectic situation at the Theological School? Or the dire condition of the Archdiocese’s finances?

If Bartholomew capitulates, it would weaken the Patriarchate and its relations with the Greek-American community.

At any rate, Demetrios did what he did. But what should concern all of us – not least of which Bartholomew – is the community.

Granted, Bartholomew should have prevented all of this. But now he has a golden opportunity to show the community that he wants to establish a new relationship with it. The Patriarchate cannot afford to lose the Greek-American community, and its inexhaustible resources and potential.

That the metropolitans follow Demetrios’ lead instead of strongly encouraging him to do the patriarch’s bidding is not surprising, except if there is another agenda at hand, which I doubt very much because none of them would dare do anything.

After all, it was the Patriarchate’s dereliction not to send those attempting the ecclesiastical coup in Ligonier in 1994 “letters of complacence” and retire them or send them to Greece to preside at funeral services like many other cadgers of the high priesthood do.