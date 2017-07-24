Greek-American Stories: Escaping

“Guys! Let me introduce myself. Ambassador Yiannis, at your service,” spoke his eminence, setting down his coffee. “Ambassador? Of what?” asked John, eying Yiannis’ churchattire.“Ambassador of Good Will, that’s what!” was his emphatic response. Kipreos looked up. “You mean you’re going to start collecting old and used stuff for Good Will?”Irritated, Yiannis corrected. “No! I am going to represent my town of Marousanakislaki, that’s what.” Dimos scrounged his brow. “Why?” Taking in a sharp breath, Yiannis responded, “Because my town needs a little tourism, that’s why. It’s about time people knew there is one place on this earth that has not succumbed to tawdry commercialism and exploitation. I’ve made out a flyer so that people will see what my town has to offer.” George asked, grinning, “What does your town have to offer, Yiannis? From what I know – nothing!”

“Exactly!” spouted Yiannis. “People are tired of the usual stuff! Marousanakislaki offers something different.” Dimos asked, “Like what?” Assuming a confident pose, Yiannis began enumerating the positive aspects of his town. “No traffic, noisy mopeds, just peace and quiet, a choice of two taverns for food and long, safe walks through the streets.”

“Streets?” George’s eye brows rose. “Those narrow, unpaved, stony, dirt roads loaded with sheep dung?” Yiannis smirked. “Only you can put a damper onnaturalcountry lanes. Well, I tell you I will place Marousanakislaki on the map.”George nodded. “The map of the galaxies, I hope.” Ignoring him, he told the others, “There are tourists who beg for what my town has to offer.And, I’m going to make sure tourists know about it, too!” Skeptical, John said, “Yiannis, there are no telephones in your town.” Yiannis waved his hand. “On vacation you don’t want to call anyone. Besides, Kyria Eleni’s tavern has a phone they can use in case of emergency. She wouldn’t mind a few drachmas for its use.” Dimos shrugged, “But, there are no hotels, police, hot water or museums – something of interest. It’s not even near the sea.”

“Exactly! Nobody needs that stuff. People on vacation want peace and escape. Yes! That’s it! Escape!”Kipreos, thoughtfully said, “It could be a great escape for people with psychological problems, maybe.”Amused, George added, “Or escaping prisoners.” John added, “Monks could go there to meditate without distraction from women in bikinis.” Yiannis remained undeterred.Creating flyers with a photograph depicting hillsides of remote white houses, olive trees, a little church, grazing sheep and rocky hills under the proud heading, ‘Escape’he delivered them to several tourist bureaus and, in particular, to an acquaintance, Mr. Andreas of Andreas Travel.

Summer nearly ending, Aretihad informedGeorge’s wife on the outcome of Yiannis’Good Will venturethat had not resulted as hoped for.She revealed that the tourists had hired a bus to take them away to Athens. Pretending to know nothing, George asked theunusually silentYiannis, “Well?How did your‘Escape’, toMarousanakislaki work out, Yiannis?”Stirring his coffeewith deliberate slowness, Yiannis paused, considering a practical response. “Not bad!”Then, added, “But, not all good.” Confused, Dimos asked, “Which is it? Bad or good?” Yiannis shrugged. “Both! The good part was that lots of people booked passage for Marousanakislaki. Mr. Andreas told me they were intrigued with the name of a town they couldn’t pronounce. And, all was just as I said – olive trees, little white houses and all that!” Dimos, waiting to hear about the bus rental, asked with emphasis, “The bad part, Yiannis!”Waving his spoon as if conducting an orchestra, Yiannis said, “Just some small inconveniences. I mean, just because no resident wanted to house any of the tourists isn’t my fault. So, most of them slept in the meadows or where ever– like camping. Nothing wrong with sleeping out in the fresh air.It’s healthy with…”George muttered, “…with rocks, flies, mosquitoes,sheep dung!”

Ignoring him, Yiannis continued.“The bad part was they called for a bus – said it was an emergency – paid Kiria Eleni a nice sum, too, for the call – and they all left for Athens. The whole town came to wave them off.”“Emergency?” John remarked. “Now, what kind of emergency could evacuate tourists from such an idyllic place?” Yiannis nodded. “I can’t imagine!” Kipreos smiled, “They can’t say you didn’t tell the truthabout the place in your flyer.” A prideful Yiannis said, “Oh, they realized that as soon as they stepped foot in the town. They said they’d, gladly, come back again when nuns became go-go dancers.Anyway, onetourist told Mr. Andreas that the name of the town in ancient Greek must mean, ‘The enemy is coming’.And, my town gave a new meaning to the word, ‘escape.’”