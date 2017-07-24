Alexandre Cazes Found Dead in Thai Jail, Sought Cypriot Citizenship

MONTREAL – Alexandre Cazes, 25-year-old Canadian, sought Cypriot citizenship through the fast-track procedure for investors, but was arrested in Thailand on July 5, and found dead in a Thai jail cell a week later, an apparent suicide.

A multi-party indictment against him by the United States Justice Department, alleged that Cazes, who grew up on the outskirts of Montreal and recently lived permanently in Bangkok, was the “brains” behind the online AlphaBay platform where anyone could buy and sell drugs, weapons, hacking websites, fake ID cards and passports, and all sorts of illegal material.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, at a press conference in Washington, described the investigation by the US authorities as “identifying Cazes and suspending its online activity” and “one of the most important criminal investigations of this entire year.” He hastened to add that “a fortiori the website’s illegal activity was drug dealing.”

Indeed, Sessions also referred to an 18-year-old American who died last February from an overdose of synthetic opium that he had bought through AlphaBay.

The National Herald by the evening of July 23 did not find any evidence linking Cazes or his family with Greek roots. However, the 25-year-old Canadian, prior to his arrest, was in the process of acquiring Cypriot citizenship, having already spent 2.4 million euros to buy a seaside villa north of Famagusta, according to the Canadian newspaper Globe and Mail.

At the same time, he had already acquired citizenship from Antigua, in the Caribbean, through the purchase of luxury property worth $400,000, while seeking to obtain other passports from countries such as Liechtenstein and Thailand.

Cazes, according to the U.S. authorities, had a fortune of more than $23 million. He had real estate in various parts of the world, expensive cars ($1million worth of luxury cars including a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and a Porsche Panamera), “cryptocurrencies” and bank accounts in Thailand, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.

The U.S. authorities managed to identify him from his email address -Pimp_Alex_91@hotmail.com- which he left exposed on the homepage of AlphaBay, in the welcome messages. This was the first thing that linked Cazes to the platform, and then, with the help of FBI secret agents who coaxed customers, the authorities were able to decipher his identity.

Cazes had more than 250,000 customers and at the beginning of this month he enjoyed his wealth and luxury with his Thai spouse. By the middle of the month, a few days before his forthcoming extradition to the U.S., he was found hanged using a towel from the jail’s bathrooms.

His father, Martin Cazes, and his stepmother Kathy Gauthier raise doubts as to whether the 25-year-old was actually the manager of the illegal site, however, the American authorities are clearly saying that Alexandre’s computer was connected – as the administrator – with the AlphaBay site.

His intimates avoid any direct contact with the media and the only communication is through written messages.

On Sunday evening July 23, TNH found on Martin Cazes’ Facebook account many messages of sympathy and condolences for his son. Martin Cazes himself, in a message on a Francophone TV program TVA, said that “in my heart, as a father, it is difficult to accept that my son has committed suicide. Besides, he was in police custody. It is incredible.”