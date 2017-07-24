Vietnamese Rescue Ship Brings in Body of Greek Crewman

HANOI, Vitnam – A Vietnamese rescue ship on Sunday brought in the body of a Greek crewman and handed it over to relevant authorities on the mainland, online newspaper vov.vn reported.

On Saturday afternoon, the Third Zone Maritime Search and Rescue Co-ordination Centre, located in Vũng Tàu City in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, received information that a crewman on the ship Agios Nikolaos I (Cyprus), heading from Singapore to China, had suffered a serious head injury and collapsed. The injured crewman was identified as Laspas Alexandros, 29.

Authorities instructed the ship to move to Vũng Tàu coastal area so that the injured crewman could be brought to the mainland for treatment. However, the crewman died after a few hours on the ship.

Việt Nam’s salvage ship SAR 413 cruised to Vũng Tàu to receive the body and complete procedures to hand over the body to relevant authorities and a representative of the ship owner.

