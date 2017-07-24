Mitsotakis: Democratic Institutions Are for the First Time so Openly Undermined

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis lashed out at the government which he accused of attempting to undermine the institutions in order to shake up the European construction.

In his message on the restoration of Democracy, Mitsotakis stressed that “43 years since the fall of the junta, our democratic institutions were for the first time undermined so openly” adding “never in the history of the post-junta period was the European acquis so openly questioned. A precondition for security, prosperity and ultimately democracy.”

According to Mitsotakis, the division of powers, which is a cornerstone of the rule of law, is directly entrenched by a government that attempts to completely manipulate and subjugate Justice, a government that, as he noted, “considers Justice as an institutional barrier to its plans.”

“Justice is the refuge of the weak and the ultimate guarantor of individual rights. It is the guardian of the Constitution and protector against any government arbitrariness. The quality of our democracy depends on the credibility of Justice in the eyes of ordinary citizens,” Mitsotakis said and added: “I send the clear message to those who plan to shake the democratic structure that democratic institutions will stand up and society will not be divided.”

“Those who honor the struggles of past generations for freedom and democracy, regardless of their current political identity, will be found against those who disregard the Constitution and undermine democratic normality,” he stressed.

“New Democracy and Constantinos Karamanlis played a key role in the post-junta period and the normalization of political life. The choices of that time protect us today from fear and insecurity. And despite the great difficulties of recent years, our way forward cannot be stopped. We remain the guarantors of the democratic order and the European perspective of our country,” New Democracy leader concluded in his statement.