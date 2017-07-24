Despite IMF Caution, SYRIZA Seen Set for Test Bond Float Soon

ATHENS – After vacillating for months, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is reportedly going to pull the trigger and make a test market return soon through a bond sale – unless there’s a change of heart again.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, eager to reverse his plummeting in polls after reneging on anti-austerity measures in surrendering to international creditors, has been pushing for the return to back up his boast he’s brought the country to the edge of recovery.

But the International Monetary Fund, one of the lenders putting up a total of 326 billion euros ($379.59 billion) in three bailouts to save the Greek economy from generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage said the debt can’t be repaid and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras cautioned against trying to borrow more money for now.

The government has gotten release of 8.5-billion euros ($9.9 billion) from a third, staggered rescue package of 86 billion euros ($100.14 billion) Tsipras agreed in July, 2015, but then spent two years resisting the attached measures that came with it before agreeing to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families.

The IMF caution didn’t seem to scare away prospective investors eager to make a killing in what could be high interest rates attached to a bond and market return even though the Washington, D.C.-based agency believes there are dim prospects for growth, belying Tsipras’ claims.

The IMF also has doubts that Greece can borrow from the markets at a sustainable rate. It forecasts that it will be issuing bonds with a yield of 6 percent after the end of the bailout program next year.

“One could say that it is trying to make its participation [in the program] so expensive for the Europeans so that they ask it to leave,” a Greek government official told Kathimerini.

The IMF’s assessment hasn’t precluded the government issuing a bond soon, the paper said, and then trying a marker return later in the year.