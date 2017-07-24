Turkish Navy Plans Live-Fire Drills Near Greek Aegean Islands

Continuing military provocations, Turkey is planning live-ammunition naval drills near the Greek islands of Psara, Skyros and Evia, although in international waters.

Turkey issued a maritime order, or NAVTEX, to reserve a sea area between the islands to conduct its naval exercises after previously sending warships past Greek islands near the Turkish coast and repeatedly violating Greek air space with F-16 fighter jet incursions.

The NAVTEX reserving the waters extends almost through August and violates an agreement Greece and Turkey made for a moratorium on military exercises in the summer, with Turkish warships near areas used by ferry boats to bring passengers and tourists to Greek islands.

While Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) which is a junior partner in the coalition led by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA has frequently challenged Turkey’s actions, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has mostly stayed mum, apparently fearful Turkey will unleash more refugees and ministers on Greek islands near the Turkish coast.