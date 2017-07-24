EU, US Officials See Greece-FYROM Name Deadlock Breakthrough Coming

With the Cyprus unity talks in flames, hopes for resolution of another long-standing problem – getting Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to agree on a name for the Slavic country – are rising among European and American officials.

The two countries have been arguing for 22 years, since Greece allowed the use of the name FYROM with the word Macedonia in it, on what the permanent name should be, even though all the suggestions since then have also been acronyms keeping that designation, which is also the name of an abutting northern Greek province.

Unnamed diplomatic officials told the newspaper Kathimerini that the European Union and United States think the recent election of a new, more moderate government in FYROM would lead to that country being more willing to make concessions after previous administrations taunted Greece by naming the country’s airport after Alexander the Great and using maps showing Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, really belongs to FYROM.

FYROM’s Social Democrat Prime Minister Zoran Zaev formed a government in June, following months of political upheaval, which led to Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov coming to Athens to meet Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias, who will return the visit in August.

Another reason diplomats believe a solution might be reachable is that American interest has shifted back to the region, chiefly over fears that Russia could seek to expand its influence over weak nations such as Bosnia-Herzegovina, the paper said.

According to sources, American officials believe FYROM’s new leaders are more pragmatic and less dogmatic and more eager after reports Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is willing to bend even though its junior partner is the fervently nationalist, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks and whose leader, Panos Kammenos, is Defense Minister.

Western diplomats were said to have urged both sides to cool their jets and stop public provocations with the aim being for steps to be taken on both sides next year and for negotiations to be completed before FYROM’s Presidential elections in 2019, when Greece will also hold general elections with surveys showing SYRIZA down and out after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on austerity measures in surrendering to international creditors.