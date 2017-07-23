Menounos Talk About Maria’s Brain Tumor, Litsas’s Cancer

In her first television interview since revealing a frightening medical diagnosis, Greek-American Maria Menounos sits down with NBC’s Megyn Kelly to talk about her tumultuous year, which also included her mother’s battle against brain cancer.

During a short excerpt ran on The Today Show Friday morning, Maria Menounos said to Kelly: “I think that this was a gift, because I needed to change my life, I needed to change the way I did everything”.

She revealed that her doctor called and “he said ‘I’m so sorry I have to tell you this, because I know you are going through a lot with your mom, but you have a brain tumor, it’s called meningioma”.

WATCH: “I think that this was a gift because I needed to change my life.” @mariamenounos opens up about brain tumor surgery to @megynkelly pic.twitter.com/JrIHIRoxNy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 21, 2017

She said “OK”, and then she started laughing, Menounos said, “because at that point this is like ‘this is a joke.'”

Two weeks ago, television host Maria Menounos said she has been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor and has announced her resignation from E! News. Menounos said to People magazine that she underwent surgery last month to remove a golf-ball-sized tumor discovered in February. Menounos says 99.9 percent of the tumor was removed during the seven-hour procedure on June 8. She says there’s a small chance that it could come back.

In August, 2016, Menounos revealed that her mother, Litsa, is battling a brain tumor.

“I heard ‘stage 4 brain cancer’, I don’t think anything good is coming from that, that’s for sure,” she said to Megyn Kelly.

“My mom, I just hope we can make her one of the long term survivors, becuase i worry about her,” Menounos said in tears. “Nobody wants to lose his mom.”

Litsa Menounos, Maria’s mother talked about the moment when her daughter called to say the news: “She said, ‘guess what I’m going on an operation on my birthday brain tumor.’ It’s like a punch in your face pr a hammer