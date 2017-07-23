Antonios Sikolas Charged with Vehicular Assault in Murray Hill

NEW YORK – Two men — one who flatlined at the scene but was brought back to life — are in critical condition after their speeding car collided with a truck in Murray Hill early Wednesday, New York Post reports.

“The horrific wreck happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection Third Avenue and E. 34th Street and left the men’s Honda Civic a heap of crumpled metal.

It’s believed the driver of the Civic was burning rubber north on Third and blew several red lights prior to the accident.

The driver, identified by cops as Antonios Sikolas, 25, was later charged with vehicular assault, DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.”

“[Sikolas] disobeyed a steady red light at a high rate of speed and was impaired by alcohol or unknown drugs,” police said, according to the Post.

