Cement Ramp to Provide “Temporary Fix” for the Port on Kos, Pending Permanent Repair

KOS, Greece – The main port on the island of Kos, which was damaged in Friday’s earthquake, will be temporarily repaired with a cement ramp that will allow ferry boats to dock, authorities announced on Saturday evening.

The port, a large section of which subsided following the quake, was thoroughly inspected by port facilities’ experts and divers on Saturday and found to be in better shape than originally feared.

The cement ramp, whose construction will begin within the next few days and be supervised by Infrastructure Ministry General Secretary Giorgos Dedes, will be a temporary fix. Decisions on a more permanent repair of the port’s facilities will be made later.

For the time being, ferry connections between the Dodecanese islands and the ferry connection to Turkey are docking at the PPC pier, while the large car and truck ferries linking Kos with Piraeus are docking at the harbours in Kefalos and Mastichari.

KTEL long-distance buses will be used to carry passengers to and from Kos port.

Life on the island is slowly returning to normal, meanwhile, though some strong aftershocks of about 4.5 and 4.7 on the Richter scale caused a scare among island inhabitants and visitors on Saturday night. By order of Kos Mayor Giorgos Kyritsis, the municipality will offer free transport to everyone on its municipal public transport buses until the situation has fully normalised.

“It is a gesture of support for Kos citizens but also a practical gesture of love and gratitude to our visitors, who support us and trust Kos for their holidays,” the mayor said.