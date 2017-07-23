Police Responding to Stabbing Incident Find Weapons Cache in Man’s Home

ATHENS (ANA) – A 50-year-old Greek man that had earlier stabbed a Pakistani national was persuaded to give himself up and taken into custody on Saturday, after several hours of police negotiations. In a subsequent search of the man’s home, police also found a veritable armoury of hunting shotguns, hand-guns and a rifle that have been seized and taken to police forensics labs for further investigation.

According to authorities, the 50-year-old had argued with a Pakistani man over a relatively trivial matter on Saturday afternoon and in the process had injured him with a knife, though not seriously.

The Pakistani man was taken to Laiko Hospital, where he was given first aid, while the 50-year-old locked himself inside his house and refused to come out. Police arrived and after negotiating with him for some hours, persuaded him to give himself up voluntarily at around 18:00 hours.

Police sources said the 50-year-old is known to suffer from psychological problems for which he has been committed in the past.