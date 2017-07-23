Inspired Greece Thrash Spain to Set up Final with Israel

CRETE – (FIBA U20 European Championship 2017) – In front of their beloved fans, an inspired Greece dominated reigning champions Spain in a 77-56 Semi-Final victory. Greece will play Israel in the Final, while Spain meet France for third place.

An energetic Greece played tough defense and were too physical for Spain, who could never get their high-octane game going. Vasileios Charalampopoulos continued his fine tournament with 19 points and 5 rebounds, while Marc Marti scored 12 points for Spain.

In the earlier Semi-Final, a near-perfect Israel thumped a disappointing France 74-52 to reach their first U20 Final since 2004. With a mixture of perfect passing and hardnosed defense, Israel’s efficiency overwhelmed France, who were rattled and played recklessly.