YOLO (You Only Live Once)

HOUSTON, TX – I just celebrated a landmark birthday.Not the one when cashiers in the supermarket call you ma’am.In Texas, that happens when you turn 30! I mean the holymolywheredidthetimegohowdidIgethereotherpeopleareoldnotme one.

Remember when you turned 40, and your arms suddenly grew so short that you couldn’t read a menu unless someone held it up across the table? Remember 50, when AARP became your new best friend?Try the decade when your body essentially

declares it’s done and you are on your own.When your friends talk about insomnia, indigestion, and incontinence rather than their sex lives.When you spend an inordinate

amount of time distinguishing between age-related forgetfulness and Alzheimer’s. When you are now on the mailing lists of hearing aid companies and the Neptune Society.

Yeah.That’s the birthday!

So I have made a few mature decisions.It is, after all, about time.I am putting my affairs in order.Of course, my family refuses to hear this stuff, even going

so far as to put their fingers in their ears and sing tra-la-la-la-la when I bring up the subject.I reassure them that no one would be more surprised than I if

this information became necessary in the near future, but they refuse to listen.Remember who the mature one is here – and I don’t just mean chronologically.

I’ve also decided to follow the example set by a friend of mine who passed this landmark a few years ago.She did something special, maybe even outrageous,

on her birth date for the entire year.So this year, I will celebrate me on the 3rd of every month.I haven’t decided how or what yet. Skydiving?A hot air balloon over

Napa or Tuscany?Who knows?The year is young yet.But I did begin the festivities in an amazing way.

I took my family to the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, and Bryce Canyon.Yes, I know.Three places that are older than I am.We landed in Phoenix at

7AM, and the temperature was already 90 degrees.People were taking pictures of themselves standing next to the time and temperature sign outside of Sky Harbor

Airport to prove to their friends that, despite the palm trees, they had landed in hell.Throughout our trip, instead of playing the license plate game, we stared at the dashboard thermometer and watched the temperature rise and fall between 120 and a balmy 107, depending on the elevation.Once, it dipped to 90, and we all thought we’d need sweaters.I know.I know.It’s a dry heat.Coming from Houston, where humidity is a food group, I should appreciate it.Nevertheless, I couldn’t shake the feeling that my insides were melting.We were prepared, though.Intrepid city slickers that we are, we filled the bladders of our camelbacks, slathered ourselves in sun block, wore sunhats the size of satellite dishes, and began to hike.We were quite a sight, but we looked like every other tourist we met along the way.And, like every other tourist, we were overwhelmed by what we saw.

The Grand Canyon is beyond words.No one spoke as we gazed into the vast majesty of it all.Geologically, the Canyon is relatively young, formed during six million

years of erosion by the Colorado River.It is a twisting gorge, one mile deep, 277 miles long, and between 10-18 miles wide.The river divides the Canyon into the North and

South Rims, which surround the buttes, spires, mesas, and temples that rise from the canyon floor.The red and pink and orange and cream-colored exposed layers of rock,

dotted with bushes and trees, span nearly 2 billion years of earth’s history, proof of the four major geological eras:PreCambrian, Paleozoic, Mesozoic, and Cenozoic. Over five million people stand on the rims each year, humbled into silence by the magnitude, the timelessness of it all.But, of course, there’s always a jerk, someone who must leave a mark – a plastic water bottle, a crumpled tissue – a perverse “Kilroy was here.”

Our experience at Zion National Park was the reverse of the Grand Canyon.This time, we were in the canyon, at 3,666 ft., driving to the highest point, at 8,726 ft., and stopping periodically on our way down to hike along the Virgin River or just stare at the sheer red sandstone cliffs named after biblical patriarchs.Meanwhile, intrepid rock climbers spent eight to ten hours scaling the steep mountain walls. Located in Southwestern Utah, Zion Canyon, the result of about 150 million years of Mesozoic sedimentation, is 15 miles long and up to half a mile deep.Originally inhabited by Native Americans, Mormons arrived in the 19th century.Consequently, the names of sites and structures in Zion reflect both cultures.Our first stop was The Temple of Sinawava.I think “temple” is a good word.The canyon walls envelop you – serene, solid, eternal – a sacred space.There is easy access to the Virgin River here.So we took off our shoes and waded into the clear, cold water, careful on the slippery rocks beneath our feet.A girl, maybe 12 years old, sat opposite me on a boulder and began talking.She was from Hurricane, the town we were staying in during our Zion visit.The middle child with 11 siblings, she chatted about her family, school, what it was like to live so close to such beauty.Her poise and grace were as refreshing as the river water.

While we were talking, a stag wandered into our midst, stared at all the intruders, and leapt over a fence into the woods.My daughter followed, hoping for a good picture.She found, instead, a dirty diaper deposited near the shore.A jerk at the Grand Canyon. A gaidouri at Zion.

As we approached Bryce Canyon, something was different.The sky had changed.A huge cloud hovered over the mountains in the distance, but it wasn’t the fluffy, playful kind, the kind you imagine is a unicorn or an eagle.The sky was a very deep blue, almost too deep.We could not look at the sun.And then we smelled the smoke.Ahead of us was the Brian Head fire, which was sparked on June 17th by someone who chose to kill weeds with a blowtorch.By the 26th, the fire had destroyed 44,000 acres and was not expected to be contained until July 15th.Neither Greek nor English has a word to describe such irresponsible stupidity.

So Bryce Canyon was less crowded than it might have been ordinarily.At 9,000 ft., we were breathless because of the view, nothing else. Despite its name, Bryce is not a canyon, but a collection of giant natural amphitheaters filled with geological structures called hoodoos, tall, thin spires of rock that are as tall as an average person or a ten-story building.My grandson called them ginormous stalagmites.The hiking trails

allow views of the hoodoos, which look remarkably familiar:Queen Victoria, ET, Thor’s Hammer.Erosion has created the hoodoos, but, unfortunately, it will also destroy

them. The average rate of erosion is calculated at 2-4 feet every 100 years. Though we won’t live long enough to notice a change, in 3 million years, the hoodoos

will be gone.In geologic time, 3 million years is no time at all.

So the reason for this particular trip for this particular birthday was more than just spending time with family in beautiful places.In the shadow of eternity

here on earth, it was an opportunity for me to contemplate my life.But it was not a time for regrets and recriminations.I am way past that.

Every now and then, I play the “what if” game, but only in terms of winning the Powerball!I have a friend, a little younger than I am, who spends an awful lot of time lamenting that there are more yesterdays than tomorrows.True.But what a waste of those tomorrows if they are just a countdown to oblivion.

Do I have time to write the great American novel?Who knows?Influence the class of 2021?I hope.I will have gone the way of all flesh long before those hoodoos disappear. While I’m here, however, while I still have my wits and energy, I have many camelbacks to fill, crazy hats to wear, mountains to climb, rivers to wade in, and a beautiful country to stand in awe of.