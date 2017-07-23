Our Everyday Greek: This Summer we Speak Greek at our Hotel During Breakfast

Dimitra Pontoporou

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Choose what you would prefer to have for breakfast and explain it to the waiter in Greek. This is a common dialogue during breakfast between Petros, Maria, the receptionist (Ρεσέψιονιστ) and the waiter (Γκαρσόνι).

DIALOGUE

Greek phrase            Pronunciation          Meaning

(At the hotel lobby)

Μ: Πού σερβίρετε     POO seRVEErete    Where do you serve

το πρωινό;     TO proiNO?   breakfast?

Ρ: Στο ισόγειο.          STO iSOyio.  At the ground floor.

Π: Στον κήπο;            STON KEEPo? IN the garden?

Ρ: Σερβίρουμε πρωινό        serVEEroome proiNO We serve breakfast

δίπλα στην πισίνα.   DEEpla STEEN piSEEna. Next to the swimming pool.

(At the breakfast table)

Γ: Καφέ ή τσάι παρακαλώ;  kaFE EE TSAi parakaLO? Coffe or tea, please?

Μ: Καφέ, παρακαλώ,            kaFE, parakaLO,      Coffee, please,

με λίγο γάλα. ME LEEyo YAla.      with some milk.

Γ: Ζάχαρη θέλετε;     ZAhari THElete? Do you want sugar?

Μ: Ναι, θέλω.            NE, THElo. Yes, I want.

Γ: Εσείς;         eSEES?         You?

Π: Tσάι,          TSAi, Tea,

παρακαλώ.    parakaLO. please.

Γ: Χωρίς γάλα; hoREES YAla? Without milk?

Π: Και χωρίς ζάχαρη.           KE hoREES ZAhari. And without sugar.

Μ: Πέτρο, τι έχει        PEtro, TEE Ehi         Petro, what does

ο μπουφές;    O booFES?   The buffet have?

Π: Έχει τυρί, ζαμπόν,           Ehi tirEE, zaBON, It has cheese, ham,

ομελέτα, ντομάτες.    omeLEta, ntoMAtes.            omelet, tomatoes.

Μ: Έχει μαρμελάδα Ehi marmeLAda Does it have marmalade

και μέλι; ke MEli?     and honey?

Π: Ναι, έχει και κρέπες.        NE, Ehi KE KREpes. Yes, it also has crepes.

Μ: Εγώ θέλω γάλα eYO THelo YAla I want milk

με κορν φλέικς. ME KOrn FLEiks. with corn flakes.

Π: Κι εγώ πορτοκαλάδα KE eYO portokaLAda I want orange juice

και κρουασάν.           KE krooaSAN.          and croissant.

Νote that words like σερβίρω (serve), καφές (coffee), μπουφές (buffet), ομελέτα (omelet), ντομάτες (tomatoes), μαρμελάδα (marmalade), κρέπα (crepe), κορν φλεικς (corn flakes), κρουασάν (croissant), which are not originally Greek are similar to the English ones.

BASIC VOCABULARY

Greek word    Pronunciation          Meaning

Πού;    POO?             Where?

Σερβίρω         serVEEro       I serve

Σερβίρετε       servEErete    you serve (plural, polite)

Το πρωινό     TO proiNO breakfast

Το ισόγειο      TO iSOyio      ground floor

Στον/στην       STON/STEEN           at

Ο κήπος         o KEEPos      garden

Δίπλα DEEpla          next to

Η πισίνα         EE piSEEna swimming pool

Ο καφές          O kaFES        coffee

Το τσάι           TO TSAi         tea

Παρακαλώ     parakaLO       please

Η ζάχαρη       EE ZAhari     sugar

Το γάλα          TO YAla         milk

Με       ME      with

Λίγο    LEEyo                        little

Χωρίς hoREES        without

Ο μπουφές    o booFES      buffet

Το τυρί            TO tiREE       cheese

Το ζαμπόν     TO zaBON     ham

Η ομελέτα      EE omelEta   omelet

Η ντομάτ-α,-ες           EE ntoMAta, -es       tomato, -es

Η μαρμελάδα             EE marmeLAda        marmalade

Το μέλι            TO MEli          honey

Η κρέπ-α, -ες             EE KREpa, -es         crepe, -s

Το γάλα          TO Yala          milk

Τα κορν φλέικς          TA KOrn FLEiks       corn flakes

Η πορτοκαλάδα        EE portokaLAda       orange juice

Το κρουασάν             TO krooaSAN           croissant

Θέλω  THElo I want

MAIN PHRASES

Explain the waiter in Greek what you would like to have for breakfast.

Try to match the phrases in English with their translation in Greek:

  1. Πού σερβίρετε πρωινό; 1.Coffee with milk, please.
  2. Καφέ με γάλα, παρακαλώ. 2. I want a croissant with marmalade.
  3. Τσάι χωρίς ζάχαρη, παρακαλώ. 3. I want a crepe with honey.
  4. Θέλω ομελέτα με τυρί και ζαμπόν. 4. I want milk with corn flakes.
  5. Θέλω κρουασάν με μαρμελάδα. 5. Where do you serve breakfast?
  6. Θέλω κρέπα με μέλι. 6. I want an omelet with cheese and ham.
  7. Θέλω γάλα με κορν φλεικς. 7. A tea without sugar, please.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (idiom), ee (needle), e (energy), o (organism), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.