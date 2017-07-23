Our Everyday Greek: This Summer we Speak Greek at our Hotel During Breakfast

Choose what you would prefer to have for breakfast and explain it to the waiter in Greek. This is a common dialogue during breakfast between Petros, Maria, the receptionist (Ρεσέψιονιστ) and the waiter (Γκαρσόνι).

DIALOGUE

Greek phrase Pronunciation Meaning

(At the hotel lobby)

Μ: Πού σερβίρετε POO seRVEErete Where do you serve

το πρωινό; TO proiNO? breakfast?

Ρ: Στο ισόγειο. STO iSOyio. At the ground floor.

Π: Στον κήπο; STON KEEPo? IN the garden?

Ρ: Σερβίρουμε πρωινό serVEEroome proiNO We serve breakfast

δίπλα στην πισίνα. DEEpla STEEN piSEEna. Next to the swimming pool.

(At the breakfast table)

Γ: Καφέ ή τσάι παρακαλώ; kaFE EE TSAi parakaLO? Coffe or tea, please?

Μ: Καφέ, παρακαλώ, kaFE, parakaLO, Coffee, please,

με λίγο γάλα. ME LEEyo YAla. with some milk.

Γ: Ζάχαρη θέλετε; ZAhari THElete? Do you want sugar?

Μ: Ναι, θέλω. NE, THElo. Yes, I want.

Γ: Εσείς; eSEES? You?

Π: Tσάι, TSAi, Tea,

παρακαλώ. parakaLO. please.

Γ: Χωρίς γάλα; hoREES YAla? Without milk?

Π: Και χωρίς ζάχαρη. KE hoREES ZAhari. And without sugar.

Μ: Πέτρο, τι έχει PEtro, TEE Ehi Petro, what does

ο μπουφές; O booFES? The buffet have?

Π: Έχει τυρί, ζαμπόν, Ehi tirEE, zaBON, It has cheese, ham,

ομελέτα, ντομάτες. omeLEta, ntoMAtes. omelet, tomatoes.

Μ: Έχει μαρμελάδα Ehi marmeLAda Does it have marmalade

και μέλι; ke MEli? and honey?

Π: Ναι, έχει και κρέπες. NE, Ehi KE KREpes. Yes, it also has crepes.

Μ: Εγώ θέλω γάλα eYO THelo YAla I want milk

με κορν φλέικς. ME KOrn FLEiks. with corn flakes.

Π: Κι εγώ πορτοκαλάδα KE eYO portokaLAda I want orange juice

και κρουασάν. KE krooaSAN. and croissant.

Νote that words like σερβίρω (serve), καφές (coffee), μπουφές (buffet), ομελέτα (omelet), ντομάτες (tomatoes), μαρμελάδα (marmalade), κρέπα (crepe), κορν φλεικς (corn flakes), κρουασάν (croissant), which are not originally Greek are similar to the English ones.

BASIC VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Πού; POO? Where?

Σερβίρω serVEEro I serve

Σερβίρετε servEErete you serve (plural, polite)

Το πρωινό TO proiNO breakfast

Το ισόγειο TO iSOyio ground floor

Στον/στην STON/STEEN at

Ο κήπος o KEEPos garden

Δίπλα DEEpla next to

Η πισίνα EE piSEEna swimming pool

Ο καφές O kaFES coffee

Το τσάι TO TSAi tea

Παρακαλώ parakaLO please

Η ζάχαρη EE ZAhari sugar

Το γάλα TO YAla milk

Με ME with

Λίγο LEEyo little

Χωρίς hoREES without

Ο μπουφές o booFES buffet

Το τυρί TO tiREE cheese

Το ζαμπόν TO zaBON ham

Η ομελέτα EE omelEta omelet

Η ντομάτ-α,-ες EE ntoMAta, -es tomato, -es

Η μαρμελάδα EE marmeLAda marmalade

Το μέλι TO MEli honey

Η κρέπ-α, -ες EE KREpa, -es crepe, -s

Το γάλα TO Yala milk

Τα κορν φλέικς TA KOrn FLEiks corn flakes

Η πορτοκαλάδα EE portokaLAda orange juice

Το κρουασάν TO krooaSAN croissant

Θέλω THElo I want

MAIN PHRASES

Explain the waiter in Greek what you would like to have for breakfast.

Try to match the phrases in English with their translation in Greek:

Πού σερβίρετε πρωινό; 1.Coffee with milk, please. Καφέ με γάλα, παρακαλώ. 2. I want a croissant with marmalade. Τσάι χωρίς ζάχαρη, παρακαλώ. 3. I want a crepe with honey. Θέλω ομελέτα με τυρί και ζαμπόν. 4. I want milk with corn flakes. Θέλω κρουασάν με μαρμελάδα. 5. Where do you serve breakfast? Θέλω κρέπα με μέλι. 6. I want an omelet with cheese and ham. Θέλω γάλα με κορν φλεικς. 7. A tea without sugar, please.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (idiom), ee (needle), e (energy), o (organism), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.