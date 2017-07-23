Eide: Solution on Cyprus Prevented by “Inability to Get to Final Outcome”

(ANA) – Trust during the talks on the Cyprus issue in Crans Montana had deteriorated to the point where “everybody in the room understood that this wasn’t going anywhere,” UN Special Adviser for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide said on Saturday, in an interview with the Cyprus News Agency.

“The climate, the tone, the way people spoke about each other and to each other didn’t sound like people that were about to unify their homeland,” Eide said, talking about the lengthy dinner on July 6 where UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres finally decided to call a halt to the process.

Eide, who will have separate meetings with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Monday, offered his own explanation for the collapse of the talks, saying a solution was prevented by “the inability to get to what could have been the final outcome…”

He also rejected criticism that the UN had been “unprepared” for the talks and spoke of “a collective failure…that includes everybody that was there.”

“If something fails, everyone should think what should I have done to make it better, rather than running and say everybody else made the mistakes. I must say I felt we were very well prepared,” said Eide.

On the issue of guarantees as set out in the 1960s treaties, Eide said that the talks had been “moving toward a major breakthrough” but with outstanding issues remaining regarding troops. He noted that things had been moving towards a situation of no guarantees: “We could have done it that night. That’s clear,” he said.

The UN envoy said there had been some very important and very constructive openings also from the Greek Cypriot side on the internal front “in context” or “subject to” other achievements and not as stand-alone offers “which makes sense”.

Eide said Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had taken the process way beyond what has been seen before and “we could start again “tomorrow morning if it was up to the UN”.

The UN is seeking a strategic breakthrough on a package of six issues, Eide said, which if answered could lead beyond the “point of no return”.

“The Secretary-General’s main contribution in Crans-Montana was to say that, these six things can all be solved here, but only in the form of a package. The tragedy of this is that what prevented the solution was not what could have been the final outcome, but the inability to get to that that final outcome. I think I know what the final deal would have looked like…and my subjective view is that all could have lived with it,” the envoy said.