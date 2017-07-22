Wildfire Breaks out Near Agarathos Monastery in Iraklio, Crete

IRAKLIO, Crete – A wildfire started near the borders of Agarathos Monastery in Iraklio, Crete on Saturday afternoon, burning low growth, agricultural land and pastures. A force of 12 fire engines and 27 fire-fighters are currently attempting to put out the flames and there is no risk for settlements in the area, the fire brigade said.

They are being assisted by a fire-fighting helicopter stationed in Crete and 20 EMAK emergency rescue workers that are operating as fire-fighting teams on foot.

The focus of the fire-fighting operation at present is to prevent the front from turning toward the Agarathos Monstary, which is very near the blaze.