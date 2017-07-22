Missing Refugee Child’s Death Probably Caused by Drowning, Coroner Says

ATHENS (ANA) – A preliminary examination of the seven-year-old Syrian child found dead in the sea in Skaramangas, near the pier where the refugees in the area are temporarily housed, indicates that his death was caused by drowning, the Piraeus coroners’ service said on Saturday. A full autopsy will be carried out on Monday.

The child’s body was found late on Friday after he had been reported missing earlier the same day, with an amber alert issued by the ‘Smile of the Child’ charity.

The refugee child’s parents have been placed under arrest by the Elefsina coast guard for exposing a minor to danger. Neither was able to explain how the child ended up in the sea and both are reported to be in a bad psychological state.

Based on their account, the child had originally gone missing at 1:00 on Friday morning, when his parents and other refugees in the camp began a search without result. The child’s father had then reported him missing at the Haidari police station at 9:00 on Friday morning. A search was launched and the child’s body was eventually found in the sea, without any obvious signs of injury or other indications of criminal activity.

The investigation was taken over by the coast guard because the child’s body was found in the water but the police will be kept informed regarding the case.