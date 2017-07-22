Moscovici: IMF Decision “Good News” for Greece and a “Signal to Markets”

TNH Staff

EU Finance Commissioner Pierre Moscovici. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

BRUSSELS (ANA/ C. Vasilaki) In a tweet posted on Friday, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Pierre Moscovici on Friday expressed satisfaction with the news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given approval in principle to a new Greek programme of 1.8 billion euros during a board meeting on Thursday.

“Very good news about Greece and a signal to the markets ahead of an exit from the programme in 2018. The confidence is there!” Moscovici’s post said.

In statements to AFP, Moscovici said the news was “a new positive indicator of the international partners’ returning confidence in Greece and a very positive signal to the markets.”

“The IMF’s participation opens the way for a future disbursement that is, of course, less significant than that of the Europeans but welcome and useful, nonetheless, for the Greek economy,” he added.

Moscovici is due to visit Athens on July 25, when he will meet Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos.

