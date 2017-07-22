Main Opposition ND Sends Delegation to Kos

KOS, Greece (ANA) – A delegation of three MPs sent by main opposition New Democracy arrived on the island of Kos on Friday evening in order to be briefed on the extent of the damage caused by the earthquake that struck in the early hours of Friday morning.

The party’s team included the MPs Makis Voridis, Kostas Karamanlis (in charge of the infrastructure portfolio) and Manos Konsolas (tourism portfolio). Accompanied by S. Aegean Region Governor Giorgos Hatzimarkos and the head of the Organisation for Seismic Planning and Protection Efthymios Lekkas, they visited all the areas of Kos town that suffered damages.

In statements afterward, Voridis noted that the town and island continues to function without particular problems, in spite of the strong earthquake, barring the damage to its port that must be quickly repaired. He also highlighted that none of the island’s hotels had suffered damage, indicating that the anti-seismic building code and the country’s civil engineers “have done a good job”.