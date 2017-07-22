Serbia Beats Greece; Croatia, Montenegro, Hungary into Quarters

Greece’s third-quarter blues was where Serbia turned the match and went on to victory. Serbia had to work for the win with a gutsy Greece playing up to the “Champions of Everything” and continued the fusillade with a dominant final quarter. Captain Filip Filipovic broke the first-quarter deadlock with a rifle shot, FINA reports.

Then Greece, through a Konstantinos Mourikis cross-cage goal and a Evangelos Delakas rocket from the top took the 3-2 lead. Dusan Mandic, with a cracker doughnut shot from the deep right, and Filipovic regained the lead for Serbia. Delakas nailed a second with a deflection on extra and the match was level again. Andrija Prlainovic gave Serbia the lead by the buzzer.

The Serbian third-quarter charge reaped three goals with Greece frustrated with plenty of attacks, only to be blocked or have shots saved. Captain Ioannis Fountoulis lifted his team with a penalty goal to start the final quarter but Vikto Randelovic on extra and Filipovic from eight metres, moved Serbia to an unbeatable 10-5 margin with six minutes remaining.

Fountoulis zipped in another penalty goal at 3:00, however, Milan Aleksic had the final say with an incredible bounce shot from the left-post position on extra.

SERBIA: Gojko Pijetlovic, Dusan Mandic (2), Viktor Rasovic, Sava Randelovic (1), Milos Cuk, Dusko Pijetlovic (1), Nemanja Ubovic, Milan Aleksic (1), Nikola Jaksic (1), Filip Filipovic (3), Andrija Prlainovic (1), Stefan Mitrovic (1), Branislav Mitrovic. Head Coach: Dejan Savic.

GREECE: Konstantinos Flegkas, Konstantinos Genidounias (1), Evangelos Delakas (2), Georgios Dervisis, Ioannis Fountoulis (2), Marios Kapotsis, Kyriakos Pontikeas, Kanakakis Argyropoulos, Konstantinos Mourikis (1), Christodoulos Kolomvos, Alexandros Gounas, Angelos Vlachopoulos, Emmanouil Zerdevas. Head Coach: Theodoros Vlachos.