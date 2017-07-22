Turkey Pushes Israel to Make Cyprus Allow Gas Pipeline to Europe

WIth unity talks just collapsed over demands to keep its troops on the island, Turkey wants Israel to persuade Cyprus to let a gas pipeline pass through its waters to get to Europe, the Bloomberg news agency said.

Cyprus is already drilling for oil and gas off its coast despite warnings from Turkey – which said it would demand a share of the revenues anyway – and as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent warships and a research vessel to monitor the work being done by international companies.

“Israel, as a dominant force in the region, could push Cyprus to agree to a compromise deal on the drilling of gas and construction of an export gas pipeline via Turkey” to the benefit of all sides, said Reha Denemec, an adviser to Erdogan, the news agency said.

Officials from both countries discussed possible cooperation on gas during a conference last week in Constantinople, he said. Israel’s Energy Ministry had no immediate comment.

After years of wrangling, Turkey and Israel has tightened ties and want to speed an energy deal that would make Israel a major gas exporter and Turkey a portal to Europe.

In the past, Turkish officials have said that a pipeline could be built through Cypriot sovereign waters even without consent of the legitimate government as Turkey, which unlawfully invaded in 1974, continues to occupy the northern third of the island but has only 18 percent of the population of some 1.1 million people.

An unnamed Cypriot official told the financial news agency the pipeline would not be allowed to go through its waters until Turkey recognizes international laws of the seas and stops violating its waters, and that Israel would have no sway in the argument.

Energy companies developing Israel’s largest natural gas reservoir, led by Israel’s Delek Group and Houston, Texas-based Noble Energy Inc., have earmarked 9 billion cubic meters for regional export. The companies are in talks with Turkish firms on a potential deal, but have several hurdles to clear first.

“Europe is the biggest market for the gas from the Mediterranean basin. Countries in the region, including Israel, are looking for a way out,” Denemec, who is also a co-founder of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party, told Bloomberg in an interview.

“The only solution is to use existing natural gas pipelines in Turkey and that would only require construction of a short pipeline between Cyprus and Turkey under the sea,” he said.

Visiting the occupied territories on Cyprus to mark the July 20th anniversary of the unlawful invasion, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim criticized Cyprus for what he called its “unilateral, timeless and dangerous” search for gas in the Mediterranean.

“Turkey will continue to protect its and Turkish Cypriots’ rights and interests in the Mediterranean under international law,” he said, even though it doesn’t recognize international laws regarding the seas.

“There may not be a reunification,” Denemec said. “But a solution could be found that could bring good to both sides.”