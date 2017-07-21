James Argeros, Archon and Retired President of Harvard Coop, was 90

Retired President the Harvard Coop, Executive with Allied Stores James A. Argeros, 90, beloved husband of the late Janice (Dewitt) Argeros, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 4, at the Continuing Care at Brooksby Village in Peabody, MA while in the comforting presence of his loving family. Born and raised in Peabody, he was the son of the late Arthur M. and Antigoni (Tsouvalas) Argeros. He graduated from Peabody High School, Class of 1944, where he was Class President his junior and senior years. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy, and served as a radioman on a minesweeper. After his enlistment, he was appointed to Annapolis, yet elected to study closer to home, enrolling at Boston University, where he graduated with a degree in History. While at BU, he was Man of the Year in 1951, President of the Scarlet Key, as well as President of his Student Government and Council.

Argeros started his career with an Executive Training Program with Allied Stores in New York City which led him to serve in several executive positions at L.H. Field Company of Michigan and Dey Bros. of Syracuse, NY. He continued his executive growth, and was named as Vice-President of Jordan Marsh in the Boston area. He continuously applied innovative solutions leading to business growth. Argeros was President of the Harvard Cooperative Society from 1978 – 1991. While employed by the Harvard Cooperative Society, known as “The Coop,” he continued to apply innovative philosophies and saw revenue grow 300% during his tenure.

Besides his distinguished career in retail, Argeros was active in numerous professional organizations. He hosted business seminars, was a Guest Lecturer at Fisher and Chamberlain Colleges, and U-Mass. He served as a Boston University Trustee, served as Director of the National Conference of Christians and Jews, the Cambridge Adult Education Center, Harvard Square Business Association, and Director of Fisher Junior College Advisory Committee Retail Curriculum. He also served his Alma Mater of B.U. as Vice-President and as President of the Alumni Association, Chairman of the Giving Program, and numerous Phone-a-thons.

Argeros also had a strong faith, served as President of the St. Vasilios Men’s Club, Vice-Chairman of the Diocese Council of New England, was appointed to the Board of Trustees at Hellenic College and nationally was a member of the League of Greek Orthodox Stewards, and was named an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. He was most passionate about people, being very devoted to his family as a son, sibling, spouse, father, and grandfather, as well as a loyal and dedicated friend and advisor to many. Argeros worked tirelessly to raise money for many worthy organizations. He was most passionate about the Journey of Hope, which he founded to help find a cure for Multiple Myeloma. He will be deeply missed and remembered for his caring and leadership traits.

He is survived by a son, two daughters, and 10 grandchildren who adored him, including Arthur and his wife Laurie Argeros of Michigan, Demetra and her husband Paul Farren of Cohasset, and Cassandra and her husband John McMahon of Boxford; his grandchildren, Haley and Olivia of MI, Kayla, Alexandra, Caroline, Sean and Isabella of Cohasset, John, Abigail and Tyler of Boxford; two sisters, Mary Argeros of Port Charlotte, FL and Evangeline Leondires of Peabody; his brother, the late Michael Argeros of Lynn, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for James Argeros was held on June 9 at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church followed by burial service at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Peabody. Sign condolences online at: www.ccbfuneral.com.

(From the Boston Globe)