Tsipras Calls Kos Mayor for Briefing on Quake Aftermath; Mitsotakis Calls on for Activation of State Mechanism

ATHENS (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke on the telephone with Southern Aegean Region governor Giorgos Hatzimarkos and Kos Mayor Giorgos Kyritsis on Friday afternoon and was briefed on developments in the aftermath of the 6.6-Richter earthquake that shook the island in the early hours of Friday morning.

They emphasised a need to protect the health and safety of inhabitants and tourists on the island, according to a press release from the premier’s press office, but also to avert a climate of “exaggeration and dramatisation” that might hamper efforts to restore daily normality in the midst of the tourism season.

Tsipras has also been in constant communication with a team of government ministers that arrived on Kos at 5:00 on Friday morning to assess the damage and coordinate efforts to deal with it. The ministers reported that the situation was “fully under control” in spite of the intensity of the earthquake, while seismologists say the phenomenon is unfolding normally.

The announcement also conveyed the prime minister’s deepest sorrow for the victims of the fatal earthquake and his wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on for the full activation of the state mechanism to address the problems on the island of Kos after the 6.5-magnitude quake that hit the island early on Friday.

“Full activation of the state mechanism is required to address the problems. Members of New Democracy are on their way to the island. For this reason, I felt it was my obligation to ask the President of the Parliament for the postponement of the debate on the setting up of an examining committee for Mr Kammenos,” Mitsotakis said.

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos had a phone contact on Friday with the mayor of Kos Giorgos Kyritsis and expressed his deep sorrow for the victims of the earthquake and his wishes for the rapid recovery of the injured ones.

On his part, the mayor briefed the President on the situation and problems on the island.