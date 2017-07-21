Turkey’s Premier Says No Point Resuming Dead Cyprus Unity Talks

Turkey’s Figurehead Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said there’s no reason to resurrect Cyprus unity talks that collapsed after his country insisted on keeping a 35,000-strong army and the right to militarily intervene on the island.

Power in Turkey rests with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who runs the country with near-dictatorial powers narrowly granted him in an April referendum following his crackdown after a failed coup attempt against him in July, 2015.

Yildirim, who has a ceremonial office, nonetheless speaks out on issues, particularly on foreign policy even though he can’t do anything about it.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci gave up two years of negotiations earlier this month at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana despite repeated predictions by United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide and others that a deal was at hand soon.

“It is clear that there is no point to continue negotiations from where they stopped,” Yildirim said during celebrations in Cyprus’ breakaway Turkish Cypriot north for Turkey’s 1974 invasion that followed a coup aiming at union with Greece.

Yildirim said Greek Cypriots were to blame for the collapse of the talks because they weren’t ready for a deal. He didn’t say that meant keeping a Turkish army on the island that could further invade beyond the northern third it unlawfully occupies and which only Turkey recognizes.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara would consider other alternatives to the current U.N. format of reunifying Cyprus as a federation made up of Greek and Turkish speaking zones.

Turkey, along with Greece and the United Kingdom, the island’s former Colonial ruler which still has a military base on the island, are guarantors of security but only Turkey wants to keep that role and there is speculation the UN could withdraw its small peacekeeping force after the Swiss debacle in which Anastasiades blamed Eide for not telling UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who intervened, there was little hope.

The talks in Switzerland between the island’s Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Cypriots wanted Turkey to remove its army and let an international police force patrol the island but Turkish-Cypriots wanted the troops to stay.

Yildirim also repeated that a Greek Cypriot search for oil and gas off Cyprus is “dangerous” and is wrecking any chance at reunification.

He said Turkey sees the east Mediterranean’s potential hydrocarbons wealth as an opportunity for regional cooperation. But he called the search by the island’s Greek Cypriot dominated government as “one-sided” and “badly timed,” even though it’s being conducted in Cyprus’ sovereign waters.

A consortium composed of France’s Total and Italy’s Eni is now conducting exploratory drilling 104 miles (167 kilometers) off Cyprus’ southern coast, close to a huge deposit in Egyptian waters estimated to hold 30 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Drilling results are expected in early September. A field estimated to contain more than 4 trillion cubic feet of gas has already been found elsewhere in Cypriot waters.

Turkey, which doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state, insists drilling flouts Turkish and Turkish Cypriot rights to Cyprus’ mineral riches.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)