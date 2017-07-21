New German Ambassador Pledges Solidarity With Crisis-Hit Greece

ATHENS – With his country seen as the architect of austerity ruining the lives of many Greeks, new German Ambassador Jens Ploetner, delivering his credentials to President Prokopios Pavlopoulos, said Berlin will continue to back Greece.

Ploetner didn’t mention ongoing demands from Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble for the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition to keep delivering austerity at the same time Germany has rejected the debt relief Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has been seeking after continuing to renege on anti-austerity promises.

Germany is the biggest contributor to three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($279.64 billion) provided Greece since 2010 to keep the economy from sinking under the weight of decades of wild overspending and runaway patronage, continued by SYRIZA which vowed to stop it.

Ploetner instead spoke in conciliatory terms in the usual diplomatic niceties in which foreign envoys seek not to make waves when assuming their position representing their country.

“Germany and Greece share a long tradition of close and multifaceted relationship. As European partners, we work closely together in the fields of politics, economy and culture, science, education and research as well as other important areas. We want to intensify this cooperation as I am convinced that it is indispensable and is at the core of the bilateral and European interest … Beyond formal partnerships, we can build on the close personal and family relationships that exist between the people in Greece and Germany,” he said, the Athens News Agency reported.

Tsipras also backed away from demands Germany pay World War II reparations of 279 billion euros ($325.19 billion) – almost enough to pay off the country’s debt – and then cozied up to Merkel, seeking her political support as he hammered Greeks with an avalanche of tax hikes, pension cuts and diluting workers rights he swore to protect.

Tsipras, going the site of a Nazi massacre of Greeks in the village of Distomo to lay a wreath and make his claims in April, 2015, three months after being elected but quickly gave up going after Germany.

Ploetner praised Greece for its handling of its economic crisis and trying to deal with more than 64,000 refugees unleashed on the country by human traffickers in Turkey, including some 14,000 on Aegean islands.

“Many people abroad are unaware of the enormous difficulties faced by the Greek people,” Ploetner said, adding: “Germany has supported its Greek partners in this giant effort and will continue to do so.”

He said it was critical for Tsipras not to backtrack on austerity promises “to ensure that all reform efforts and economic sacrifices are not in vain. That, they have, in fact, created the background for a better future. Young people in Greece are generally extremely well educated and highly motivated,” he said without mention unemployment for those under 25 is near 50 percent scores of thousands have given up and fled to other countries – including Germany – in search of jobs and the better future he noted.

He did, however, speak of WWII and the Nazi takeover. “The history of Greek-German relations also includes the dark period of German occupation in Greece during national-socialism, which brought endless suffering and destruction to the world and the country. “Germany recognizes its responsibility. The Federal President, Joachim Gauck, during his official visit in 2014, asked the families and descendants of the victims of German atrocities for forgiveness. The ‘Hellenic-German Fund for the Future, founded on this occasion, aims to help through the financing of specific programs to examine the events and facilitate the reconciliation,” he said.