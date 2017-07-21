Human Rights Watch Says Greece Registered Refugee Minors as Adults

With Greece still trying to handle some 64,000 refugees and migrants stuck in the countries for almost two years, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the government has wrongly registered minors as young as 15 in detention centers and camps on the island of Lesbos has adults.

A statement from the group, which said it spoke to 20 refugee children, said they were told by the refugees they were being treated not as children.

HRW also claimed it found that officials sometimes arbitrarily record children’s ages as older than what they themselves provide but that some minors have falsely claimed to be adults after being told by smugglers that it would lead to a better outcome.

“The misidentification of unaccompanied migrant kids on Lesos as adults leads to real problems, including lumping them together with unrelated adults and denying them the care they need,” said HRW’s Eva Cosse.

Greek authorities formally registered over 1,800 unaccompanied asylum-seeking and migrant children arriving in Greece in the first five months of 2017.

Many of the unaccompanied children have fled war-torn countries like Iraq and Syria, while others have escaped poverty and conflict in places like Pakistan, Al Jazeera said in a report on the HRM claims.

Hassan, a 16-year-old who spoke to HRW using a pseudonym, said authorities registered him as 19 without conducting standard examinations to determine age. “I don’t know why they changed my age. I asked them many times and the only thing they told me is to sign some papers,” he said in the report.

Due to Greece’s shortage of spaces at shelters designated for unaccompanied children, more than 1,100 people were on a waiting list for accommodation as of June 20.

The Greek Ministry of Migration failed to reply to Al Jazeera’s multiple requests for comment.

Speaking to the Chinese Xinhua agency last month, Greek Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas insisted that his country has handled the refugee crisis with “dignity” and acknowledged challenges ahead.

The initial difficulty is that we do not know how many people will eventually stay in Greece,” he said in the interview.

“The second difficulty is that these people who will eventually stay in Greece did not start their journey to end up in Greece and they are forced to stay. This makes their integration more difficult.”