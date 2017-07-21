New Democracy, SYRIZA Battle Over Kammenos Call to Jailed Shipowner

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and its major rival New Democracy were set to square off in Parliament July 21 in what was expected to be a furious debate over corruption and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos’ phone calls to a former ship owner convicted of involvement in a major heroin smuggling ring.

Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who serve the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, spoke a number of times with Makis Yiannousakis, who said he was pressured to give damaging testimony against a prominent businessman in return for a lighter sentence.

Kammenos denied everything although earlier he backed away from speaking in Parliament but rival parties reportedly will push on July 21 for a probe. A Parliament committee controlled by government members pushed back its inquiry until September the Chairwoman, from SYRIZA, tried to kill it outright.

ANEL has only nine members and only about 1 percent support in surveys after reneging on anti-austerity promises along with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, but SYRIZA needs the votes to have a three-member majority in Parliament to pass more austerity and leftist policies.

New Democracy party spokesman Vassilis Kikilias, speaking on SKAI TV, called on Tsipras to take part in the debate and reveal whether he knew if Kammenos had called Yiannousakis, who said he was offered lenient treatment if he would testify against a prominent businessman.

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will go after Tsipras for backing Kammenos without question in return for ANEL’s votes, Kathimerini said, with a New Democracy statement suggesting Tsipras is complicit.