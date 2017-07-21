Greek Hotel Workers Hold 24-Hour Strike Over Austerity

With a record-breaking tourist season in full swing in the middle of the summer, Greek hotel and restaurant employees walked off the job July 20 to protest austerity measures the government agreed on orders of international lenders.

Greece relies on tourism, which brings in as much as 18 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product of 166.96 billion euros ($194.6 billion) or about 30.05 billion euros, some $35.02 billion, the biggest revenue driver along with the shipping industry, which pays almost no taxes and which Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said would be made to contribute more.

Government tourist officials said as many as 30 million people would visit this year although a previous record year in 2016 failed to see them spending as much, and with estimates this year that revenues are also off the goal.

Hundreds of workers rallied in central Athens as part of the 24-hour strike against legislated reforms allowing flexible forms of work and a lower minimum wage for young employees and weakening sectoral wage agreements, the news agency Reuters reported.

SYRIZA was elected on the back of anti-austerity promises and vows to help hike wages and protect labor rights before reneging on everything.

Thousands of protests and strikes during a seven-year-long economic crisis have failed to sway successive governments, apart from Parliament workers exempted from more austerity after threatening to strike, and with garbage collectors set to see their short-term contracts become permanent life-time jobs after they walked off the job for two weeks.