IMF OK’s 1.8B Euros for Greece – Conditionally – Market Return Seen Unlikely

While the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is still mulling whether to make a rest return to the markets during an ongoing economic crisis, two of the country’s international lenders said it’s too premature.

The International Monetary Fund, which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($279.64 billion), it has shied away from a third for 86 billion euros ($100.2 billion) that is being funded by the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

The IMF, which has said Greece needs debt relief from the Troika but wants its share repaid in full, also wants to see more progress on delayed reforms and additional austerity, two factors in the holdup of a market return.

But the IMF, undercutting its own caution, approved a $1.8 billion standby loan arrangement for Greece, making a conditional commitment to help underpin the country’s long-running bailout program for the first time in two years, the news agency Reuters said.

The IMF’s approval-in-principle means the fund will not make any money available until after it receives “specific and credible assurances” from Greece’s European lenders to ensure the country’s debt sustainability – which can’t happen statistically.

The approval is also conditional on Greece keeping its economic reforms on schedule even as the government has tried to backtrack on some austerity promises.

A second Executive Board decision will be needed to make the IMF program fully effective, the IMF said. The arrangement will expire on Aug. 31, 2018, shortly after Greece’s ESM loan program expires.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that another obstacle is Greece’s agreeing not to have more than 325 billion euros ($378.67 billion) in debt, which would preclude seeking private investors even as a test.

It appears that the government had been considering swapping a five-year bond issued in 2014 with a new note maturing in 2022 but maybe also raising a small amount on top of the previous issue, Kathimerini said.

Earlier, during a scheduled press conference in Frankfurt, ECB President Mario Draghi said it was up to the Greek government to decide when it should return to the bond markets, but suggested that Athens should avoid rushing back and that any trial bond issue should be part of a broader strategy to regain market access.

“Issuance activity should be part of an overall strategy where you have the completion of the third (bailout) program, and also the return to the market should be in a lasting way,” he said in a comment that seems to support the position taken by Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras.

He told The Wall Street Journal last week that he thinks it is too early for a bond issue now and that the government would be better off proceeding with some significant privatizations to build confidence from investors.

“The sound implementation of the program and credibility are essential, however, for restoring market confidence, and we have to take note that the national central bank has expressed some concern about that; although there has been serious progress in place in Greece throughout the last several months,” Draghi told reporters.

Earlier, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos insisted that the coalition wants any bond issue to contribute to the effort to exit the program next August.

“The government’s decision is related to… a comprehensive strategy and preparation to ensure that in August 2018 we will have regained market access,” he said, adding that this would determine when Greece tries to issue its first bond since 2014.