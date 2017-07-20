Kos Rocked by 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake, 2 Dead

KOS, Greece (AP) — Rescuers are checking for trapped people inside houses on the Greek island of Kos after a powerful earthquake struck the area in the early hours of July 21.

Authorities have confirmed two deaths and more than 100 people are injured. The epicenter of the 6.7-magnitude quake early Friday morning was between Kos and Bodrum, Turkey.

Kos Mayor Giorgos Kyritsis told local state radio the main town sustained damage but the rest of the island appeared to have no problems. “The rest of the island has no problem. It’s only the main town that has a problem,” Mayor Kyritsis told state-run Greek media. “The buildings affected were mostly old and were built before the earthquake building codes were introduced,” the Associated Press reported.

The coast guard also announced the island’s port was damaged in the quake and that a ferry en route there was not docking.

Giorgos Halkidios, Kos regional government official, said the number of injured was more than 100. “Two or three of them are in serious condition and are in surgery,” he said.

He said the injured included people who were underneath a building that collapsed. Ferry services were suspended due to damage at Kos’s main port, where the 14th-century fortress also sustained damage. A minaret from the old mosque in the main town was also damaged.

The fire department separately said three injured people had been rescued from rubble on Kos.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake at magnitude 6.7, and said its epicenter was 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Bodrum, Turkey, and 10 miles (16 kilometers) east-northeast of Kos about 1:30 AM. It said it had a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers). Two strong aftershocks followed.

The quake also caused a small tsunami, the BBC reported, which caused some flooding in Kos town and Bodrum.

According to Turkish disaster officials, the earthquake at 01:31 local (10:31 GMT) had a magnitude of 6.3, and was felt in Turkey’s western coast, causing panic. More than twenty aftershocks have been recorded.

Esengul Civelek, governor of Mugla province, said there were no casualties according to initial assessments. She said “there were minor injuries due to fear and panic.”

In Bitez, a resort town about 6 kilometers (4 miles) west of Bodrum, the quake sent frightened residents running into the streets.

Two strong aftershocks followed. Hotel guests briefly returned to their rooms to pick up their belongings but chose to spend the rest of the night outside, with some using sheets and cushions borrowed from nearby lounge chairs to build makeshift beds, according to an AP reporter on the scene.

Greece and Turkey lie in an especially earthquake-prone zone.