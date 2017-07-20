A Guide to Dealing with Incidents Harming Tourists

In the early hours of July 7, a wild fight broke out at a bar in the rowdy tourist district of Laganas on the Greek island of Zakynthos, between American tourist Bakari Henderson from Austin, TX and approximately 30 Serbs, one British citizen of Serb origin, and one Greek.

It was a purely racist act.

A few minutes earlier, Henderson had taken a photograph with a young woman who worked at the bar. One of the Serbs who did not like that, approached the woman and said to her: “there are so many Serbians here, why are you talking to a black guy?”

Henderson said something in reply, and the brawl broke out. According to the woman’s account, she got out of the bar “with three of the Americans and about 30 Serbs, who started hitting the Americans. Five minutes later I walked toward the place where I saw them running, and I saw a dark-skinned man on the street, passed out and bleeding from his eyes while one of the Americans next to him was trying to help.”

It was too late.

Henderson was 22 years old. He had recently graduated from the University of Arizona and was in Greece working on a photo shoot for a new clothing line he hoped to launch in the United States.

He never had the chance.

The victim’s aunt told TNH that they didn’t have any official information about what happened, except that he was killed. She added: “we want to remember him in a positive light and for the way he lived his brief life.”

Unfortunately, no country can prevent such crimes.

But when they occur in a tourism-focused country such as Greece – there was another incident in Zakynthos a few years back, as well as in Cyprus – the fallout is huge, just as in this case, and therefore great damage is done to the country’s tourism industry.

So, the question that arises is: what can and should the country do in such a situation?

A guide on the immediate response of such incidents is necessary.

To that end, here are a few essentials:

Immediate mobilization of emergency services, supply of police, and hospital services. Complete transparency in handling the incident. Immediately informing of the relatives of the victim – or injured – by an official state representative and compassionate statements in the media. Funding for the immediate family, if they wish to go to Greece. Attendance of a state representative at the victim’s funeral.

In these cases, the worst policy is to attempt to downplay the issue. Given the way in which media outlets operate, it will not be trivialized.

So, the only way to deal with a very difficult situation is intensely proactively.