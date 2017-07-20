Murray: IMF Executive Board to Discuss New Program for Greece

WASHINGTON (ANA) – The ultimate goal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme for Greece, as with all IMF programmes, is to “create stable economic conditions that ultimately facilitate capital market borrowings” and bring a country back to private capital markets, IMF Deputy spokesman William Murray said during the regular press briefing on Thursday.

Murray announced that the IMF Executive Board will be meeting in the afternoon to discuss the new IMF programme with Greece but declined to go into further details, saying that announcements will be made immediately afterward.

Asked whether the IMF considers that Greece is ready to attempt a return to the markets, the spokesman declined to comment apart from noting that “all IMF programmes have debt ceilings associated with them” and that the way that countries manage their debts and liabilities influences the debt ceiling.

“The ultimate goal is to get Greece into a more normalised situation where it can return to private capital markets and function in a less stressed economic situation,” Murray said.

He repeated that the IMF’s position “remains predicated on the two legs that we’ve long mentioned: first, a specific and credible debt sustainability proposal and actions from Europe and secondly, economic policy implementation, which is a part of this programme once it’s approved by board and then put into place.”

“All IMF programmes require a degree of debt sustainability, there have to be assurances that a country has a sustainable debt profile,” he added. Murray had no comment on whether an “in-principle” approval of the Greek programme will include a binding deadline by which Europeans must finalise their actions for Greek debt relief.