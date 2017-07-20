Tsipras, Mitsotakis Pay Tribute to the Fallen During Cyprus Invasion

ATHENS (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday posted a message for the 43rd anniversary of the Turkish invasion of northern Cyprus, noting that its repercussions and victims were not forgotten.

“43 years from the ‘Attila’ invasion we do not forget the victims, we do not forget the consequences of the occupation. We are fight for a just and viable solution, with peace, security and democratic coexistence of all the inhabitants of the island,” the message said.

In a message to mark the 43rd anniversary since Turkish troops invaded the island of Cyprus in 1974, main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday paid tribute to those that had fought and were sacrificed in defence of the island, expressing his “deep conviction that their struggle for the country will be vindicated.”

The anniversary of the invasion did not only strengthen national memory but should also “increase the faith and coordinated effort to restore justice, national sovereignty and territorial integrity to the entire island,” he said.

Referring to recent developments in the Cyprus issue, Mitsotakis said that these “proved that Turkey is not yet ready to substantially and creatively contribute to the effort to resolve an issues that for 43 years has remained an open wound in history.”

“Cyprus and Greece, we are ready to support a resumption of the effort for a final, functional and viable European solution,” he added.