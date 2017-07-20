Ferry Boat “Dionysios Solomos” Slams into Serifos Harbour; No Injuries

SERIFOS, Greece (ANA) – No one was injured when the ferry boat “Dionysios Solomos” slammed into Serifos harbour while attempting to dock on Thursday. There were 491 passengers on board the vessel at the time, while 484 passengers will now be taken to their destinations on the ferry-boat “Adamantios Korais” and the high-speed catamaran “Speedrunner”.

The vessel suffered a small dent in the bow as a result of the impact and let all passengers and vehicles off in Serifos, so that it can undergo an inspection and be given the all-clear to sail and continue its journey. According to sources, the damage is not expected to create any problems that will prevent the ship from sailing but the ship cannot sail until an inspection team gives it the all-clear.

The “Adamantios Korais” will pick up 160 passengers, 19 vehicles, four motorbikes and three trucks that were bound for Kythnos and Pireaus, while the “Speedrunner” will pick up 324 passengers, one car and one motorbike headed for Sifnos and Milos.

Fourteen trucks bound for Sifnos and Milos will stay on board the “Dionysios Solomos”.

The ferry had set off from Piraeus for the islands of Kythnos, Serifos, Sifnos and Milos on Thursday afternoon, after getting its safety certificates and coming back into service just the day before.