Black Swans Are Made Not Born

A Black Swan is something completely unexpected going wrong in a big way about which we later rationalize based on our prior prejudices or desire to avoid admitting we never saw it coming.

Lebanese-American scholar Nassim Nicholas Taleb developed the theory to describe the psychological biases that blind individuals and even whole countries to understanding extreme uncertainty, even though the event may have catastrophic consequences and then to construct enormous conspiracy theories to explain away what happened.

American foreign policy has suffered the consequences of enough Black Swan events in the last half century to suggest that even if we had no warning, we should havethe mechanism and the wit to manage them.

Forty-three years ago this month, Turkish troops landed on Cyprus catching the United States and Greek governments completely off guard.Turkish amphibious forces had embarked a week earlier and Turkey’s President Bulend Ecevit had made it clear that Turkey intended to intervene to protect the Turkish Cypriot community (never mind that the coup plotters had not harmed any Turkish Cypriots that week).

Archbishop Makarios had gone before the world at the UN Security Council and specifically invited the so-called guarantor powers, of which Turkey was one of three, to intervene and restore him to office.Henry Kissinger was in California, presiding over the collapse of the Nixon Administration, and could not be bothered by his more mundane duties as secretary of state. In fact, in order to assert control, Kissinger had paralyzed America’s diplomats.

In fairness, we diplomats had been lulled into complacency by years of Turkish bluffing and the belief that European countries (even newly minted Europeans like Greece, Turkey, and Cyprus) never went to war. We had no contingency plans when we woke Kissinger up at 4AM to tell him the Turks were going ashore and flailed around impotently for the next week. Hellenes worldwide later concocted the most fanciful conspiracy theories to avoid seriously addressing Greek mistakes.Kissinger did indeed put his thumb on Turkey’s side of the scale but only, after the July invasion.

Twenty-seven years ago next month, Saddam Hussein caught American diplomats as well as other Arab States (and his own generals)by surprisewhen he invaded Kuwait. We had again been lulled into denial by the fact that no Arab country had ever invaded another Arab country since post-World War II independence.We later scapegoated a very competent woman, Ambassador April Glaspie, for failing to invent a statement on the American position regarding Iraq’s complaints about Kuwait about which she (and the rest of us) had no instructions.Fortunately, 1990 differed from 1974 in one hugely important factor:the U.S. Government was functioning normally and led by perhaps the greatest foreign policy genius of the last half century, President George H. W. Bush. He put together an awesome coalition of countries that supported military and diplomatic actions that liberated Kuwait, humbled Iraq, and most importantly made us the leader of the post-Cold War world.

A Black Swan can take flight at any time.How the United States reacts depends on how well our government functions when we see the bird.Unfortunately, the current government has slid into a level of dysfunction far worse than the last days of the Nixon administration, and the man in the White House does not inspire confidence that he can manage our way out of a real crisis.

Although Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has lived up to expectations as a tough and focused negotiator, he can best be compared to the proverbial one-armed paper hanger.The White House has failed to nominate any of 30 top policy and management positions in the State Department.To compound the problem, the White House ordered the incumbents in all those positions to leave shortly after the inauguration.Career people are temporarily filling the jobs, but they lack the authority needed to do their work.Tillerson cannot be everywhere at once.

To further complicate Tillerson’s work, the president remains in an election campaign mode, making statements that appeal to his base but outrage foreign countries.Like many American politicians before him, he seems unaware (or does not care) that what he said in Roanoke made the rounds in Riyadh as well.The difference from previous presidents is that he does it wholesale.

We are singularly ill-equipped to deal with a Black Swan.However, we are also not equipped to deal with the predictable because we simply lack capacity in our foreign policy apparatus to deal with new issues.A case in point:the possibility of an inadvertent armed clash between Greek (or Cypriot) armed forces with Turkey.After denouncing the Lausanne Treaty, which set the boundaries between Greece and Turkey, Erdogan stopped up his violations of Greek air and maritime borders. I asked a Turkish political scholar why the Turkish leader took these risks when he has weakened the Turkish military with his sweeping purges. He replied, “Erdogan needs to assert Turkey’s ‘rights’ constantly as continuous legal precedent for his claims to the islands of the Aegean until he finds the time right to act.” Erdogan also publicly insists that he will not allow Cyprus to drill for gas in its offshore fields, even if it requires military force.Greece has gone to extraordinary measures to avoid making the situation worse, but an armed clash may be unavoidable. Erdogan appears to believe that he enjoys President Trump’s admiration and support and the bureaucracy has done nothing to discourage him. Let us hope that evil day comes after the Trump Administration gets its foreign policy act together.