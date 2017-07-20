Chief Prosecutor Seeks Reversal of Ruling Acquitting Ex-ELSTAT Chief Georgiou

ATHENS (ANA) – Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou on Wednesday applied for the reversal of a ruling that dropped charges against Andreas Georgiou, the former head of Greece’s statistical authority ELSTAT, for falsely “inflating” the Greek deficit in 2009. Dimitriou cited “legal reasons” to reject the ruling, such as lack of reasoning and others.

The ruling, issued by a council of appellate judges, stopped Georgiou’s prosecution on criminal charges of “false certification” for an allegedly presenting an inflated 2009 deficit that helped facilitate Greece’s entry into the memorandum fiscal adjustment programmes.

The prosecutor’s request for a reversal of the ruling will be considered by the Supreme Court Penal Department, which will make the final decision on whether Georgiou must stand trial anew.