MYKONOS, Greece – Two Australian tourists aged 21 and 22 years old, respectively, were seriously injured on the island of Mykonos on Thursday when the motorcycle they were riding went through a protective barrier at the side of the road and fell from a height of about two metres, into a parking lot used by the new harbour in Tourlos.

The injured tourists were taken to the local health centre by ambulance and from there to the Attiko University General Hospital in Athens.