Greek-Australian Thessy Kouzoukas Shares Her Struggle with Endometriosis

SYDNEY – Greek-Australian Thessy Kouzoukas, co-founder of Sabo Skirt, shared nude photographs with her tens of thousands of followers on social media to show that endometriosis is a disease that needs to be treated seriously.

In particular, last week, the 27-year-old took photos in front of her bathroom mirror. One was taken three weeks after a ruptured cyst, while the other after receiving a medication that stopped her hormones and caused her to go into premature menopause.

“This is me. This is endometriosis,” she said in the text accompanying her post.

Kouzoukas continued in the post, “My upcoming trip to Greece along with this drug is in hopes to get me prepped and in the best condition both physically and mentally for an operation I’m receiving in late August. Endo is no joke. I’ll be operated on for 7+ hours and hospitalised for a week. Please, spread the word about endo. And If you know anyone with bad period pain PLEASE tell them to get checked for this. And to my girls with endo.. you’re not alone.”

Endometriosis is a painful gynecological disorder in which the tissue that appears on the inner wall of the uterus is attached to other organs, such as the fallopian tubes or ovaries, sometimes even to the intestine. This condition can also lead to cysts.

“This is quite shocking to people. This is me. This is endometriosis. I never intended to share these photos hence why I’m naked, but my god I can’t believe the amount of DM’s I’ve received from girls who have endo too and feel alone. The left is my stomach 3 weeks after a ruptured cyst (5 weeks ago). The right is me now, on a drug called “synarel” that has stopped all my hormones and sent me into menopause at the age of 27. My upcoming trip to Greece along with this drug is in hopes to get me prepped and in the best condition both physically and mentally for an operation I’m receiving in late August. Endo is no joke. I’ll be operated on for 7+ hours and hospitalised for a week. Please, spread the word about endo. And If you know anyone with bad period pain PLEASE tell them to get checked for this. And to my girls with endo.. you’re not alone ❤️”