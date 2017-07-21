Cyprus Marks 1974 Turkish Invasion, Kotzias Cites “Criminal Act,” Turkey Issues Warning

NICOSIA – Cypriots on July 20 awoke to the sound of air-raid sirens commemorating the unlawful 1974 invasion by Cyprus, which Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said has left a criminal fallout, even as Turkey sounded new warnings to the government to stop drilling for oil and gas off the coast.

Turkey has occupied the northern third since the invasion that had an implicit greenlight from the United States and has created a bitter 43-year-legacy and comes not many days after talks to reunify the island collapsed over Turkish demands to keep a standing 35,000-strong army there and the right to militarily intervene.

The ceremonies paid tribute to those killed and the 1587 Cypriots still missing, many never accounted for after being killed or taken prisoner by Turkish troops and disappearing. Turkey refuses to divulge more information.

A morning memorial was planned for army officers and soldiers killed during the invasion was set for Makedonitissa Tomb in Nicosia, in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades, political party leaders, the religious leadership and other officials.

That was to be followed by a service at Faneromeni Church in old Nicosia with a series of other anti-occupation events, the Cyprus Mail said.

In the evening, an event was scheduled for the Presidential Palace marking the anniversaries of both the 1974 coup engineered by the Greek military junta in Athens and the invasion, still condemned by political parties but which Turkey said was in response to the coup attempt it said endangered Turkish-Cypriots.

Turkey continues to occupy 37 percent of the island but Turks represent only about 18 percent of the population of 1.18 million.

With Greece, along with Turkey and the United Kingdom, the island’s former Colonial ruler, still guarantors of security on the island, Kotzias took a shot at Turkey and appealed to “the whole of the international community to call to mind the criminal repercussions of the illegal Turkish invasion and the ongoing tragedy in Cyprus,” Kathimerini said.

“Today’s sad anniversary of the brutal Turkish invasion of Cyprus, which marked one of the most tragic pages in the history of Hellenism, coincides with a ray of hope,” Kotzias said.

“Not hope for an immediate resolution of the Cyprus problem, as this is unfortunately not yet possible due to Turkey’s continuing intransigence, but hope because the international community now appears to realise what is obvious, which is set down in the resolutions of the United Nations; that is, that the reunited Cyprus must be a normal modern state, fully sovereign, fully independent and with territorial integrity,” he added.

He said Greece, which wants to relinquish its role as a guarantor, and Cyprus “will continue their common titanic struggle for the rights of Hellenism, Cyprus and the Cypriot people, and for the restoration of the freedom, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Cypriot state.”

“They will continue to strive to free Cyprus of the Turkish troops, to restore the rights of the refugees, and to make it possible for the Turkish Cypriots to live in a democratic state, free from the boot of Turkish forces.”

Meanwhile, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told the legitimate Cypriot government to back away from allowing international companies, led by a French-Italian consortium, to drill for oil and gas even as Turkey demands a share of any potentially lucrative finds.

Yildirim said the move was “untimely and dangerous” after Turkey warned there would be consequences if it continued without specifying what they would be.

Yildirim was speaking at an event in Nicosia and his comments were broadcast live on Turkish television. Turkey last week sent two ships and a submarine to monitor a drilling vessel in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and France the sent a frigate as well.