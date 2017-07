LARISA, Greece (ANA) – Greek authorities have drawn up charges against the self-styled “Father Cleomenis” and three other suspects for vandalising the Greek Jewish Martyrs Holocaust Monument in Larisa.

Police said the suspects had posted a pamphlet with racist content in the entrance of the Larisa Jewish Community offices on Monday and then stuck up similar pamphlets and thrown eggs at the Holocaust Monument.

Videos of their actions were later posted on the Internet.