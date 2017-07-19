President Pavlopoulos: Provocation is a Matter of Triviality and Insecurity

ATHENS (ANA) – “Europe and of course Greece send Turkey the same long-lasting message: peace,” President Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Wednesday from the National Guard of Panagia in the Aegean.

“We are extending a hand of friendship and good neighbour relations,” he underlined and added: “We seek Turkey’s European prospect.”

The President, however, stressed that there are specific conditions and there is no room for discounts. This means that Turkey must fully respect the international and European law and this law eliminates the grey zones and does not allow any dispute. Grey zones do not exist, he underlined.

Pavlopoulos explained that bravery means seeking peace, giving my life to defend the borders, the land and the sovereignty adding that bravery is not compatible with provocations. “Provocation is a matter of triviality and insecurity,” he stressed.