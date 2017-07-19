Greek Wine Wins Over Australia, with Exports up 27 Pct Since 2014

(ANA) – Systematic efforts by the Greek Vineries and Wines Association ‘New Wines of Greece’ to win over the Australian market have brought results, with Greek wine exports rising 27 pct in value over the last three years (2014-2016), the group reported on Tuesday.

Greek wine has also gained recognition among specialist audiences, cultivating hopes for an “export spring” in the near future. Among positive signs, the association cited the high demands among wine and food experts in the Masterclasses on Greek varieties organised in Sydney, Melbour and Adelaide, the success of the Oinofilia wine event held in Melbourne and high coverage by the Australian media, among others.

The head of ‘New Wines of Greece’ Maria Triantafyllou said Australia was a good choice of target market, while she highlighted the help given by Greek diplomatic authorities in Australia and the Greek-Australian community.

The group’s mission in Australia included representatives of 14 wineries from the major vine-growing areas of the country and organised promotional events in several Australian cities and areas.